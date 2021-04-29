Powered by WhichCar
Hennessey's 1000hp RAM SUV

Texas tuner turns the RAM TRX into a wagon and gives it 1000 horsepower.

29 Apr 2021
Matt Raudonikis
Hennessey 1000 SUV

Talking Points

  • Output up 230kW and 430Nm
  • 0-96km/h in just 3.2 seconds

American hot-rodder Hennessey Performance has waved its horsepower wand over the Ram TRX, giving both the supercharged V8 engine and the pick-up body a serious makeover.

The Hennessey Mammoth makes 755kW and 1314Nm from its tuned 6.4-litre Hemi engine; that’s up 230kW and 430Nm from the already impressive figures from the standard TRX pick-up.

To achieve these numbers the Texan tuners fitted the engine with a larger 2.65L supercharger with upgraded upper and lower drive pullies, high-flow catalytic converters, high-flow injectors, and a high-flow induction system to keep the beast fed.

Hennessey's 6x6 Goliath

The company claims the tweaks are enough to blast the Mammoth from zero to 96km/h in just 3.2 seconds, and smash the standing quarter mile in 11.4 seconds.

Hennessey hasn’t left the truck as a pick-up, instead converting it to a five-door, seven-seat SUV with a unique body conversion with rear-side windows and a rear window to accommodate extra passengers, while retaining excellent luggage space behind the third row seats.

The Hennessey Mammoth gets improved off-road credentials with a 2.5-inch raise in the suspension height, a custom front bumper with LED lights, and 20-inch 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tyres.

The Mammoth will be an exclusive vehicle, with Hennessey saying it will build just 20 examples with a base price starting at US$375,000.

In case you’re worried about the modification affecting your vehicle warranty, the Mammoth comes with a full three-year 58,000km warranty .

