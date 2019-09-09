$15,000 and Masters tickets up for grabs at Burnout Masters in Sydney

AFTER a COVID-19 induced false start, the Burnout Masters event at Sydney Dragway is set to go off like a frog in a sock, 12-13 September.

The event will see some of the toughest skid cars on the planet and some great up-and-comers competing for a share in a prize pool worth $15,000!

The show is essentially two events over two days – entrants can opt to be there for one day, or both at a discount. Each day will be judged separately, with its own prize money and tickets up for grabs.

The mornings will be for test skids, with passengers allowed. But each afternoon, things get serious, with judging by the Summernats crew.

The Burnout Masters class has $3000 on offer for first place, $1500 for second and $500 for third on both days of the event, as well as three Summernats 34 Burnout Masters tickets. That is six golden tickets in total!

The Street class offers $500 for the win each day, as well as three complimentary vehicle entries each day to Street Machine Summernats 34. The Street class will be fully judged, so will be a great chance to strut your stuff in front of the ’Nats judges – and maybe give yourself a shot at a wildcard entry to the big dance.

It will be a COVID-safe event, with limited spectator tickets and social distancing in place.

Although there will be no Victorian entrants due to COVID-19 restrictions, the heavy-hitter list is impressive, including the debut of the 13B-powered iteration of Mick Brasher’s ULEGAL Corolla:

Mick Brasher – ULEGAL

Phil Kerjean – TUFFST

Jack Seaman – LOOSEQ

Wal Gersekowski – 1TUFHG

Michael Pratten – SPASTIC

Ryan Pearson – HOLDON

Britt Kilby – HAMMERTIME

Brad Kilby – HAMMERTIME

Harry Seaman – HAZARD

Dom Luci – LITMUP

Mark Siracusa – ONIT

Shawn Karn – KARNGE

“We know everyone is going a little stir-crazy without many events on at the moment, so this event is to give people the opportunity to blow off some steam and compete for some prize money and six Burnout Masters tickets,” explained Summernats frontman, Andy Lopez. “It also provides an opportunity for some of the NSW crew who wanted to go to Powercruise Queensland but are unable to due to the border closure.”

Just as pumped is past Summernats Tuff Street and Burnout Champion Phil Kerjean, whose mental blown and injected small-block Commodore wagon is ready to throw down. “I’m looking forward to getting a set off again,” said Phil. “It’s been a while since Summernats 33 and I can’t wait to get back out there in the wagon.”

