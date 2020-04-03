WITH the first-ever Ranger Rover launching in 1970, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic nameplate.
In the lead-up to the milestone - officially taking place in June, 2020 -we thought we'd take closer a look at this pristine 1990 two-door Classic, resto-modded by the pros at Legacy Overland.
The hero of this example is a transplanted GM 430hp (321kW) LS3 6.2-litre V8 engine, which runs through a 4L85e four-speed automatic transmission. To cater for this power gain, the CV joints, stub axles and flanges were all upgraded in high-grade steel; automatic torque biasing (ATB) limited-slip diffs are used; the transfer case has been strengthened and upgraded; and heavy duty coils carry the weight.
To maintain the original look, the Jade Dark Green hue remains but with a 21st century metallic tweak, while the original five-spoke Rangie alloys have been restored and live within BFGoodrich 265/75R16 tyres. The result: immaculate.
This theme continues on the inside, with restorations performed by hand to maintain the original look and feel. To this end, a Sony Bluetooth receiver and four speakers were installed out of sight, to get the best of both worlds.
Other features include:
- Underbody painted with raptor-type paint for extra protection
- Original gauge cluster with Dakota Digital conversion box
- Lokar shifter
- Lokar shifter indicator
- Latchwell E-Stopp push-button parking brake
- Britpart performance disc brakes front and rear
- OEM rebuilt power steering
- Terra Firma adjustable steering linkage
- Battery kill switch in cubby box
- Hidden key lockbox with code locking mechanism welded to frame
- LED headlamps
- Hella Rallye 100 spot lamps
- Rear-mounted tow hook
- Interior in custom made saddle leatherette with black piping
- Custom installed black fibre carpet
- Electric rear view mirrors
