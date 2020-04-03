WITH the first-ever Ranger Rover launching in 1970, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic nameplate.

In the lead-up to the milestone - officially taking place in June, 2020 -we thought we'd take closer a look at this pristine 1990 two-door Classic, resto-modded by the pros at Legacy Overland.

The hero of this example is a transplanted GM 430hp (321kW) LS3 6.2-litre V8 engine, which runs through a 4L85e four-speed automatic transmission. To cater for this power gain, the CV joints, stub axles and flanges were all upgraded in high-grade steel; automatic torque biasing (ATB) limited-slip diffs are used; the transfer case has been strengthened and upgraded; and heavy duty coils carry the weight.

To maintain the original look, the Jade Dark Green hue remains but with a 21st century metallic tweak, while the original five-spoke Rangie alloys have been restored and live within BFGoodrich 265/75R16 tyres. The result: immaculate.

This theme continues on the inside, with restorations performed by hand to maintain the original look and feel. To this end, a Sony Bluetooth receiver and four speakers were installed out of sight, to get the best of both worlds.

Other features include:

- Underbody painted with raptor-type paint for extra protection

- Original gauge cluster with Dakota Digital conversion box

- Lokar shifter

- Lokar shifter indicator

- Latchwell E-Stopp push-button parking brake

- Britpart performance disc brakes front and rear

- OEM rebuilt power steering

- Terra Firma adjustable steering linkage

- Battery kill switch in cubby box

- Hidden key lockbox with code locking mechanism welded to frame

- LED headlamps

- Hella Rallye 100 spot lamps

- Rear-mounted tow hook

- Interior in custom made saddle leatherette with black piping

- Custom installed black fibre carpet

- Electric rear view mirrors

