Ranger Rover Classic gets 321kW LS3 V8 transplant

By Tristan Tancredi, 06 Apr 2020 News

Restomodded Range Rover Classic gets LS3 transplant

1990 Range Rover Legacy Overland LS3 V8 engine news

WITH the first-ever Ranger Rover launching in 1970, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic nameplate.

In the lead-up to the milestone - officially taking place in June, 2020 -we thought we'd take closer a look at this pristine 1990 two-door Classic, resto-modded by the pros at Legacy Overland. 

The hero of this example is a transplanted GM 430hp (321kW) LS3 6.2-litre V8 engine, which runs through a 4L85e four-speed automatic transmission. To cater for this power gain, the CV joints, stub axles and flanges were all upgraded in high-grade steel; automatic torque biasing (ATB) limited-slip diffs are used; the transfer case has been strengthened and upgraded; and heavy duty coils carry the weight.

To maintain the original look, the Jade Dark Green hue remains but with a 21st century metallic tweak, while the original five-spoke Rangie alloys have been restored and live within BFGoodrich 265/75R16 tyres. The result: immaculate.

This theme continues on the inside, with restorations performed by hand to maintain the original look and feel. To this end, a Sony Bluetooth receiver and four speakers were installed out of sight, to get the best of both worlds. 

Custom 4x4: LSA-powered Range Rover

Other features include: 
- Underbody painted with raptor-type paint for extra protection
- Original gauge cluster with Dakota Digital conversion box
- Lokar shifter
- Lokar shifter indicator
- Latchwell E-Stopp push-button parking brake
- Britpart performance disc brakes front and rear
- OEM rebuilt power steering
- Terra Firma adjustable steering linkage
- Battery kill switch in cubby box
- Hidden key lockbox with code locking mechanism welded to frame
- LED headlamps
- Hella Rallye 100 spot lamps
- Rear-mounted tow hook
- Interior in custom made saddle leatherette with black piping
- Custom installed black fibre carpet
- Electric rear view mirrors

4x4 opinion: Remembering the original Range Rover

