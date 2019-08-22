THE Ford Ranger has stamped 2019 shut with a comprehensive victory on the 4x4 2019 sales charts.

The Blue Oval ute finished off the year with a total of 37,004 (4x4) sales, edging out its long-term nemesis – the Toyota Hilux – by a not insignificant 679 units. The Hilux was the best-selling 4x4 in 2018, but sales dropped in 2019 by 5.8 per cent; reflective of overall market trends.

Interestingly, Ford sold more Ranger 4x4s in 2019 than it did in 2018, bucking a trend in the market which saw a dramatic drop in new vehicle sales. Case in point, 90,244 fewer new vehicles were purchased in 2019 (a year-to-date drop of 7.8 per cent), and 12,337 fewer LCV vehicles were purchased during that same time.

Despite the drop-off in sales, the LCV segment experienced annual growth of 0.6 per cent to claim a 21.2 per cent share of the overall new vehicle market.

“2019 reflects a tough year for the Australian economy, with challenges including tightening of lending, movements in exchange rates, slow wages growth and, of course, the extreme environmental factors our country is experiencing,” said Tony Weber, the chief executive of the FCAI.

10 BEST-SELLING 4X4s in 2019

It was business as usual on the monthly 4x4 charts, with the Hilux, Ranger and Triton once again occupying the podium. Isuzu’s D-Max also ended the decade with a flourish, shifting 1394 units in December and climbing to fourth spot on the charts.

20 BEST-SELLING 4X4s, December 2019

The Toyota Hilux (4x2/4x4) was once again the best-selling vehicle on the annual charts, registering 47,649 sales in 2019. The Ford Ranger (4x2/4x4) closed out the year in second spot with 40,960 sales, while the Corolla trailed in with a total of 30,468 sales.

With Ford Australia gearing up to bring V8 power to its local Ranger Raptor, perhaps buyers may pocket their hard-earned in anticipation. It’ll be interesting to see how sales pan out in the immediate future … keep your eyes peeled!