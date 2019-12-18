JAMIE Facer’s mammoth Ford F-250 proved once and for all that bigger is definitely better in the eyes of our readers, with the 2017 F-250 Platinum winning our Custom 4X4 Of The Year title for 2019.

The burly pick-up clinched the gong ahead of Max’s tidy N80 Hilux by 130 votes, with another Toyota – Matt Szczesny’s 200 Series – rounding out the top three.

The tinkered F-truck, meticulously crafted by Jamie Facer of Allsafe Mine Vehicle Equipment (AMVE 4x4), pulls no punches, which certainly helped when it came time to vote.

Powered by Ford’s well-known 6.7-litre Power Stroke V8 engine, the F-250 comes from the factory floor as an already-capable 4x4 tourer (after the import and conversion companies play their part, of course), but that didn’t stop Jamie from going to town on the big rig.

A quick glance at the canopy reveals AMVE 4x4’s handiwork, with the epic set-up perfectly suited to remote touring – toolboxes, copious storage, an MSA 4x4 fridge slide, an Engel fridge and a complex electrical fit-out, to name a few.

This example stands four inches taller than stock thanks to King Off-Road Racing Shocks coil-overs up front and a set of standard rear springs out the back (with an additional leaf), as well as Airbag Man airbags and another pair of King Shocks.

Other features include LED lighting, two Warn winches, that schmick Road Armor front bar, Bushwacker flares, and a Rhino-Rack Pioneer platform. The vehicle rides on Fuel 18x9-inch wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson MTZ P3s.

Read our complete write-up on the custom 4x4OTY-winning tourer here.

Those who voted in the Custom 4x4 of the Year competition entered the draw for a chance to win a Maxxis Tyres Australia voucher valued at up to $2000. The lucky winner of the fresh set of Maxxis rubber is Renai R from NSW.