We reckon Audi’s enduring committed to the large high-performance wagon – a segment where BMW and Mercedes are nowhere to be found – deserves to be celebrated.

In September Wheels, our master wordsmith and ace wheelman Andy Enright heads to the Victorian High Country to really uncork the essence of this beast of a load-hauler, and finds its powers of persuasion are clearly evident for anyone sufficiently committed to seek them out:

“It delivers a cerebral blend of ride comfort, grip, performance and handling whereby one part of its dynamic makeup never serves to overwhelm the others,” writes Enright.

Read this and ask yourself if you’d still buy an X5 M Competition or GLE 63 S…

Elsewhere, our resident motorsport big brain Cameron Kirby calls out the legends of La Sarthe, the cars that left a defining mark on the world’s greatest endurance race.

Of course Ferrari, Ford, Porsche and Audi all make our grid, but did we get the others right? Read it and let us know if you reckon there are any notable omissions.

Kirby was also the man to profile the one-time hard bastard of Aussie motorsport, Paul Morris. The Dude had a formidable reputation as a driver not to mess with in the ‘90s and early 2000s, and remains the only driver to have won three major motorsport events at Mt Panorama.

These days he’s using his formidable talent to run the Norwell Motorplex, as well as mentoring and training emerging champions. But has he softened? Or just gotten wiser?

But if the frenzied shriek of a Porsche flat six from the motorsport department is what really gets your adrenal glands running at redline, you’ll probably flick straight to our night drive of the 911 Speedster, effectively a GT3 RS with six closely-stacked manual ratios and no roof.

Our man Kyle Fortune comes away wondering if this, despite being the 991-generation, is actually best sports car of the company’s current era.

We also cut lose in the insane Ferrari SF90, make a call of the effectiveness of Mazda’s compression-ignition petrol engine in the 3, and decide if an EV powertrain is what the Mini has really been crying out for.

Then there’s our deep dive on the significance of the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish in our Modern Classic section, a garage full of our long-term cars, and a whole lot more to keep the pages turning and get your motor running … all in September Wheels.

