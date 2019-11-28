IN PREPARATION for the imminent arrival of the all-new D-MAX, here's a rundown of everything we've learned so far about the truck-tough ute.

10 FACTS: You might not know about the 2020 D-MAX

While official specs and pricing information won't be available until next Thursday, August 13, there's been a trail of info as well as a few video and pics in the build-up to the reveal (see below).

The all-new 2020 D-MAX represents the first major change since the second-gen debuted eight years ago in 2012 - including updates in 2015 and 2017.

The 2020 model - already on sale in overseas markets - will get an updated version of the venerable 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine of Isuzu Truck origins, and it will be available in both automatic or manual transmissions. Whether we get the 1.9-litre twin-turbo-diesel engine used in other global markets is yet to be confirmed.

Plus, for the first time in a D-MAX - and to appease those crying out for one - it will be offered with an electromagnetic rear differential lock. The new D-MAX is expected to have a wading depth of 800mm.

Clearly, judging by overseas models (video below) and the sneak-peak video (above) released by IUA, Isuzu's design team has radically redesigned the profile and silhouette of the new model.

“The D-MAX’s design is so distinctively new that it’s over and above the conventional pick-up trucks, transforming it into a whole new pick-up," said Isuzu Japan, via a press statement back in October 2019.

The cabin has also been updated with a nine-inch digital display and a redesigned cockpit that is, according to Isuzu, “designed to enfold the driver and passenger as if they were in a cockpit of an airplane”.

Full details, specifications and pricing will officially be revealed on Thursday, August 13, 2020, so ensure you check-in to get all the official information when it drops.

The 2020 D-MAX goes on sale from September 1, 2020.