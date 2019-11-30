WITH no word yet from Isuzu UTE Australia on its next-gen MU-X, the Japanese marque has instead revealed the special edition ONYX.

Erring towards an on-road rather than an off-road focus, the ONYX adds shadow chrome and black gloss treatment to the range-topping MU-X LS-T, in addition to an updated interior suite.

Both the rear tailgate and front grille have been sprinkled with the shadow chrome treatment, with the front grille and side steps enhanced with gloss black elements.

The other notable changes relate to the infotainment set-up, with the ONYX getting a high-definition 6.8-inch system with DAB+ Radio, Sat-Nav, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

“This is our first ever special edition MU-X, and the MU-X ONYX Edition is our boldest and most connected SUV to date; with sat-nav, DAB+ radio, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, among styling enhancements that customers have been longing for,” said Isuzu UTE Australia Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato.

“For 2020, we’ve taken it a step further with bold and impactful exterior enhancements and the latest in smartphone connectivity, to make the MU-X ONYX Edition the most desirable MU-X to date,” he said.

These tweaks aside the MU-X ONYX remains unchanged, still served by Isuzu’s venerable 130kW/430Nm 3.0-litre turbo-diesel 4JJ1 engine still running through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The ONYX is initially limited to a run of just 420 examples and is on sale now with a $56,990 drive-away price tag.