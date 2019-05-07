IN PREPARATION for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee that's just around the corner, Jeep Australia has refreshed its model line-up for 2020, adding updated advanced safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range, and a new entry-level variant.

That new entry variant replacing the Laredo is the Night Eagle, previously a limited-edition model. Clad with black exterior accents and black leather seats, the MY20 Night Eagle adds Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning plus, Auto High-beam Control and Full Speed Forward Collision Warning plus to its otherwise unchanged spec sheet.

Much like the Laredo, the Night Eagle can be optioned with either the 3.0L V6 petrol or 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel.

Another change to the Grand Cherokee model line-up is that the S-Limited can now be had with the 3.0L V6 diesel engine, as well as the HEMI-powered 5.7-litre V8. Further to this, the Limited is now a V6 petrol-only proposition. The S-Limited also now gets a 220amp alternator and rear road-levelling suspension as standard. The other models in the Grand Cherokee shed - Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk- remain unchanged.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is renowned for its broad capability. The updated technology, safety advancements, refreshed exterior design and interior features ensure it remains one of the best offerings in its segment,” said Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia Director, Brand & Product Strategy.

In addition, customers who opt for a 2020 Grand Cherokee will be privy to Jeep Australia's refreshed Capped Price Servicing program.

“Each 2020 Jeep model, including the revised Jeep Grand Cherokee range, will have a Capped Price Service cost from just $399 per service for the first five years," explained Guillaume Drelo.

2020 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE PRICING

- Night Eagle (petrol): $59,950

- Night Eagle (diesel): $65,950

- Limited (petrol): $63,950

- S-Limited (diesel): $72,950

- S-Limited (petrol): $72,950

- Trailhawk (diesel): $75,950

- Overland (diesel): $79,450

- Summit (diesel): $85,950

- SRT (petrol): $92,450

- Trackhawk (petrol): $134,590