is no longer a limited-edition model, with Mahindra Australia officially adding the blacked-out budget ute to its model line-up.

Originally revealed in April 2019 as a limited-edition model, the Black Edition mHAWK utilises the Pik-Up S10+ model as its core adds a steel bullbar, alloy sports bar, flares, custom decal kit, 17-inch rims and a tubliner - all in black.

“The Black mHawk was designed in Australia, for Australian conditions,” said Ankit Taneja, the national manager for Mahindra Australia, at the 2019 launch.

The S10+ is the halo model in the Mahindra garage, and it comes with hill descent control, a hill-hold function, a 2.5-tonne brake tow capacity, a new seven-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Dana Spicer axles, and an Eaton self-locking differential.

The 2020 Pik-Up runs a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, good for 103kW and 320Nm, which runs through a six-speed manual transmission.

With a factory tub, the Black Edition mHAWK is priced at $39,990 driveaway, $7000 more than the standard S10+ version. It comes with a five-year/100,000km limited warranty.