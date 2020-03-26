THE budget-friendly Mahindra Pik-up has been refreshed, with the 2020 model receiving a new front grille among a number of updates.

In addition to that more aggressive front-end, the Pik-Up's lighting set-up has been updated with the model gaining static bending projection headlamps, daylight-running LEDs, and a new fog light assembly.

However, there's also been a slight price hike, with both the Single Cab 4x4 S6+ and Dual Cab 4x4 S10+ rising by$1000.

Mahindra also launched an all-new, factory-backed Pastoral Pack for its Single-Cab S6+ 4x4, said to be targeted at rural, trade and fleet buyers. The Pastoral Pack comprises a winch-compatible steel bullbar, bash plate, side brush rails, a snorkel, tow bar, canvas seat covers and a vinyl floor.

The range remains powered by the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, capable of generating 103kW and 320Nm, and it continues to run a six-speed manual transmission, Dana Spicer axles, and an Eaton self-locking diff.

Sitting on a heavy-duty ladder frame chassis, the Pik-Up maintains a 2500kg towing capacity and a 34-degree approach angle.

The 2020 Pik-Up comes with a five-year, 100,000km limited warranty.

2020 Mahindra Pik-Up Pricing

Single Cab Pik-Up 4X4 S6+ c/c: from $27,990 drive away

Single Cab Pik-Up 4x4 S6+ c/c (Pastoral Pack): from $35,990 drive away

Dual Cab Pik-Up 4x4 S10+: from $32,990 drive away.