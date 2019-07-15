THIS time last year we’d have been hankering for a local version of Arctic Trucks’ Navara AT32, but our appetite for a ballsy Navara has been somewhat satiated by the local arrival of the Navara N-Trek Warrior.

The brainchild of a joint venture between Icelandic off-roaders, Arctic Trucks, and Nissan, the OFF-ROADER AT32 is a more off-road-focused version of Nissan’s venerable Navara.

The first iteration of the AT32 debuted in 2018, with Nissan recently revealing an updated version for 2020. The refreshed AT32 now utilises full aluminium underbody protection – lightweight and designed to further protect underbody componentry – as well as 31.6-inch Nokian tyres fitted with dual valves, surrounding satin black alloys.

“The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness," said Manuel Burdiel, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development. “We have upgraded the OFF-ROADER AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara … it’s the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance.”

The updated AT32 carries over the older model’s Bilstein performance suspension and bespoke wheel-arch extensions, while special badges have again been applied from head to tailgate.

For comparison’s sake, the suspension package fitted to the N-Trek Warrior features dual-rate coil springs, progressive bump stops and shock absorbers with larger diameter tubing. Among other tweaks, the Warrior also gets bespoke alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper AT3s which, when combined with the uprated suspension, nets an overall lift of 40mm.

The AT32 comes with a bunch of optional accessories including an electronic front diff lock and an air intake snorkel, which increases the rig’s wading depth to 800mm.

The OFF-ROADER AT32 will hit European showrooms in February 2020, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.