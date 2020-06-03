THE covers have finally been lifted on Toyota's Ranger-fighting Hilux, with the upgraded model benefitting from a significant hike in power, tuned suspension and improved towing capacity.

The venerable 2.8-litre engine that powers the best-selling 4x4 (year-to-date) has been beefed up to deliver 150kW/500Nm (six-speed auto), up from the outgoing model's 130kW and 450Nm - gains of 15.3 and 11.1 per cent respectively. Toyota Australia puts this growth down to "multiple new components and enhanced cooling".

In addition to more power, automatic Hilux variants now boast an increased towing capacity, now matching the manual variants with a maximum rating of 3500kg (up 500kg).

For comparison's sake, it's natural rival - the Ford Ranger - delivers 147kW/470Nm in 3.2-litre guise, and 157kW/500Nm from its 2.0-litre donk.

Toyota has also added an additional traction control feature to 4x4 models equipped with downhill-assist control, which reroutes torque in 2WD mode to provide more grip.

Updates to the vehicle's suspension componentry include revised shock-absorber tuning, new bushings and an improved leaf-spring design.

On the multimedia front, the entire Hilux range comes with an eight-inch display screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The updated Hilux range retains three body styles (single, extra and double cab), two configurations (pick-up and cab-chassis) and five equipment levels (Workmate, SR, SR5, Rogue and Rugged-X).

Expect pricing to be announced closer to the updated Hilux's arrival in local showrooms in August.