2021 Chevrolet Silverado gets the Yenko treatment

This is just the truck for GM truck fans to stick it to their mates in F150 Raptors and Ram TRX trucks.

There’s no denying the popularity of American pick-up trucks has grown in Australia since the demise of locally made 4x2 utes and the introduction of more affordable 1500 models and heavy-duty 2500 towing rigs.

But these trucks don’t make great off-road vehicles in standard trim, and the naturally aspirated petrol V8 engines can lack the torque that many of us prefer in a truck.

US Chevrolet tuning specialists Yenko has a long history with the bow-tie brand, dating back to the muscle-car era of the late 1960s when they produced and marketed some of the quickest and most desirable Camaros and Corvettes available on the street.

Yenko has applied its performance talents to the off-road segment in the form of the Silverado pick-up, with this supercharged beast of a rig, and it will be available in Australia in right-hand-drive configuration thanks to Melbourne’s American Vehicle Sales (AVS).

The near-on 600kW of power comes from a specifically built version of the 6.2-litre LT1 engine, with balanced internals featuring forged rods and pistons, CNC ported heads up top and fed by a centrifugal supercharger.

Yenko’s Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA for more than 25 years, working closely with General Motors.

As such it is able to supply a three-year/60,000km warranty on the engine and driveline, including the specifically built six-speed auto transmission.

There’s more to the Yenko truck than just horsepower.

Off-road hardware has been addressed with a BDS four-inch, high clearance suspension system, with next-generation FOX shocks and HD Recoil traction bars designed to put the power to the terrain through Nitto on a choice of bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels.

Of course, the Yenko Silverado is loaded with plenty of exterior and interior kit to ensure it stands out from the crowd.

But all this kit doesn’t come cheap, and the Yenko off-road package will add $141,000 to the top of your Silverado purchase – so you’ll be looking at $250,000 to make one yours.

READ NEXT: Custom Silverado is ready for the bush

American Vehicle Sales imports, converts and sells a massive range of American vehicles including the various GM trucks.

The 2021 Yenko Silverado will be available to order as a complete vehicle direct from the US, or AVS can carry out the Yenko conversion in Melbourne to your own current model Silverado 1500. AVS can also tailor more affordable upgrades to your GM trucks.