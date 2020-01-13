THE HOTLY anticipated Ford Bronco broke cover last month, with Ford USA finally unmasking its off-road-proficient SUV.

It mightn't be manufactured in right-hand drive - so it's not coming to Australia - but, what the hell, we thought we'd share some pretty cool videos posted by The Bronco Nation team.

The videos show Ford's engineering team, as well as members from The Bronco Nation, thoroughly testing the Bronco off-road in Moab, Utah.

In the main video posted above the 2021 Bronco can be seen tackling the famous Escalator climb on the Hell's Revenge Trail. While the video posted below has the Bronco covering the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, Golden Crack and Gold Bar Rim trails outside of Moab, Utah.

Both videos were uploaded to The Bronco Nation YouTube channel.

We've also assembled a collection of pics in the above gallery for you to ogle.

Available in both two- and four-door models, as well as a Sport edition, the Bronco boasts a long list of class-leading off-road specs.

At the pointy end of that list are front and rear locking diffs and 35-inch tyres. Much like the Jeep Gladiator, the Bronco also comes with a removable roof and doors.

The Bronco will be available with either the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder or the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6. It'll also be available with either a seven-speed manual or 10-speed auto transmission.

Here's an in-depth look at the new Bronco.

Source: The Bronco Nation

Bronco’s absence will be Ford Australia’s lament