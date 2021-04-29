Talking Points

The Raptor X is expected in Ford dealers in July at a list price of $79,390

Ranger FX4 also headed for Ford dealers in July, starting at $59,990

FORD Australia continues to roll out its range of special editions and styling packs for its hot-selling Ranger mid-size 4x4 ute, in what is expected to be the last year of the current PX2 model before an all-new Ranger lands in 2022, if not later this year.

From July delivery dates, the Ranger Raptor will become the Raptor X.

17

The changes to the popular model centre on new styling to the aggressive-looking and off-road-ready Raptor model, with bold stripes running across the roof and down the pick-up’s flanks; a new matte-black finish on the 18-inch alloy wheels, flares, bumpers, exterior mirrors, handles and grille; a black FORD logo on the tailgate; red front tow hooks; and the longer length sports bar atop the cargo tub.

Inside, the Raptor’s sports steering wheel and dash get red stitching in lieu of the blue stitching on previous Raptors, with hydrographic and black alloy accents across the dash and door trims.

While the Raptor X’s unique features are purely aesthetic, it doesn’t lose any of the mechanical components that make the Raptor so special. Notably the bespoke coil-sprung Watts-link rear end is still there, as are the model-specific Fox Racing internal bypass shock absorbers and Ford Performance tuned springs.

17

Even the chassis of the Raptor and Raptor X is different to that of any other model Ranger, and the BFGoodrich All Terrain tyres were specifically developed for the car.

The powertrain is still limited to the 150kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine which is backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission and the Raptor-specific Terrain Management System. The system features Baja mode that sets all the electronic chassis and powertrain controls to 11 for the best off-road performance.

The Ranger Raptor X is expected in Ford dealers in July at a list price of $79,390.

17

RANGER FX4 MAX

Also headed for Ford dealers in July is the return on the Ranger FX4, following on from the recently launched Ranger FX4 Max.

Unlike the FX4 Max which gets Fox suspension and Raptor-esque styling ques, the standard Ranger FX4 is pure styling with model specific leather-accented front and rear seating with contrasting red stitching and embossed FX4 logos; soft-touch red-stitched instrument panel and graphite accents on instrument panel and door trim; and matching red stitching on the steering wheel, gear selector and centre console.

Outside there’s a FX4-specific mesh grille, extended sports bar, 18-inch alloy wheels, darker-look bi-LED headlights, bold FX4 decals, and ebony black exterior mirrors, handles and fender vents.

17

The Ranger FX4 is available with the same 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel 10-speed transmission that powers the Ranger Raptor, but also offers buyers the option of the trusty 147kW/470Nm 3.2L 5-cylinder diesel engine and the choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Unlike the Raptor, the Ranger FX4 retains its full 3500kg towing capacity and upwards of 960kg payload, depending on the engine transmission combination.

The FX4 pack is exclusive to Ranger double-cab 4x4 models and sits between the popular Ranger XLT and FX4 Max variants within the comprehensive line-up.

It is priced at $59,990 when fitted with the 3.2-litre engine and manual gearbox, $62,190 for the 3.2-litre with auto transmission; and $63,690 with the 2.0-litre and 10-speed auto.

MORE Ford Ranger Raptor review