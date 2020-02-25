FORD continues to update its Ranger line-up, announcing changes to its Wildtrak and Raptor variants, as well as the return of the Wildtrak X.

These changes follow key updates made by the Blue Oval earlier this month, which saw the Ranger line-up bolstered by a new Ranger XL Special Edition model, a Fully Loaded pack for the Ranger XLT, and a selection of Heavy Duty upgrade packages.

In the latest round of updates Ford has added new, premium Bi-LED headlights to its 2020 Wildtrak range, replacing the outgoing HID projector headlights. These headlights are said to offer 17-per-cent greater lighting penetration than the outgoing HIDs.

In addition, Wildtrak models now come equipped with a new power roller shutter, which is said to "liberate additional load space, with an increase of 80mm opening length between the canister and the tailgate". The new design also provides an extra 20mm of height clearance compared to the current shutter.

The returning Wildtrak X - initially revealed in September 2019 - benefits from these upgrades but also gets unique 18-inch alloys, fender flares and a nudge bar (all in black). Plus, an A-pillar-mounted snorkel feeds air into the Wildtrak X's engine bay.

Ford has also continued to spread FordPass Connect throughout its Ranger line-up, with the Raptor and Wildtrak now equipped with the system. Other changes for the Raptor are minimal, with the race-ready 4x4 also receiving Ford's Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner.

“I know that for many of our customers with a spirit of adventure, it’s heartening right now that their Ranger Raptor or Ranger Wildtrak is at the ready, so they can take full advantage of it once the current situation eases,” said Ford Australia President and CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“What’s more, we will be adding to what we offer in 2020 – not only with the updates to Ranger we’ve made this month, including FordPass Connect on every model, but with more lifestyle choices to take on that off-road adventure, to stand apart with the capability and assurance Ranger is known for.”

Ford Australia says the updated Ranger variants will arrive in dealerships this month.

FORD RANGER PRICING

4x4 XL Single C/C 3.2L MT: $43,090

4x4 XL Single C/C 3.2L AT: $45,290

4x4 XL Super C/C 3.2L MT: $45,590

4x4 XL Super C/C 3.2L AT: $47,790

4x4 XL Super P/up 3.2L AT: $49,190

4x4 XL Double C/C 2.2L AT: $47,290

4x4 XL Double P/up 2.2L AT: $48,690

4x4 XL Double C/C 3.2L MT: $47,590

4x4 XL Double C/C 3.2L AT: $49,790

4x4 XL Double P/up 3.2L MT: $48,990

4x4 XL Double P/up 3.2L AT: $51,190

4x4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L MT: $50,290

4x4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L AT: $52,490

4x4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L MT: $53,540

4x4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L AT: $55,740

4x4 XLT Super P/up 3.2L AT: $57,440

4x4 XLT Super P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $58,940

4x4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L MT: $57,240

4x4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L AT: $59,440

4x4 XLT Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $60,940

4x4 Wildtrak Double P/up 3.2L MT: $62,090

4x4 Wildtrak Double P/up 3.2L AT: $64,290

4x4 Wildtrak Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $65,790

4x4 Raptor Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $77,190