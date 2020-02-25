YOU can now buy a Ford Ranger XLT dual-cab without a rear tub, with Ford Australia unveiling the Ranger XLT Double Cab Chassis.

To be available in dealers from December this year, the top-spec model - for a Cab Chassis - is laden with standard kit which places it on par with the Ranger XLT pick-up range, sans the rear tub of course.

This means buyers who opt for the Cab Chassis variant needn't worry about the hassle of removing the tub before adding an aftermarket canopy or tray set-up ... unlike what we did with our 4X4 Australia Ford Ranger.

“Customers looking for Ranger’s high safety and equipment levels who want to add their own customised canopies or personalised tray set-up can now do so with far more ease,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“Owners have told us that they want to save time and money with a ready-to-go, high-spec Ranger Cab Chassis that they can purchase straight off the showroom floor, and the 4x4 XLT Double Cab Chassis is here for these customers, be they tradespeople, adventurers or explorers,” he added.

The XLT Double Cab Chassis will be available with the 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo and 10-speed auto combination ($59,940), as well as the proven 3.2-litre turbo-diesel in six-speed manual ($56,240) and six-speed auto ($58,440) guises.

For comparison's sake, the XLT dual-cab pick-up retails for $57,240 (3.2-litre/six-speed manual); $59,440 (3.2-litre/six-speed auto); and $60,940 (2.0-litre/10-speed auto).

Regular Ranger features remain including a suite of safety kit (AEB and Pedestrian Detection) for a five-star ANCAP rating, built-in sat-nav, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an on-the-fly 4WD system, and a 3500kg towing capacity.

Ford Ranger 4x4 XLT: Pricing

Double Cab Chassis (3.2L/six-speed MT): $56,240

Double Cab Chassis (3.2L/six-speed AT): $58,440

Double Cab Chassis (Bi-Turbo/10-speed AT): $59,940

Super Pick-up (3.2L/six-speed AT): $57,440

Super Pick-up (Bi-Turbo/10-speed AT): $58,940

Double Pick-up (3.2L/six-speed MT): $57,240

Double Pick-up 3.2L/six-speed AT): $59,440

Double Pick-up (Bi-Turbo/10-speed AT): $60,940