JEEP Australia has released a more affordable way to get in to its Gladiator pick-up, with the introduction of the Gladiator Sport S.

Starting from $65,450, the Sport S sits below the existing Gladiator Overland ($75,450) and Rubicon ($76,450) models already sold in Australia.

“The Jeep Gladiator Sport S creates a new entry-level price point into the Jeep Gladiator range, without compromising on safety, technology and Jeep’s renowned off-road prowess,” said Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia Director, Brand & Product Strategy.

Powered by the same 3.6-litre petrol V6 engine and eight-speed automatic driveline as the other Gladiator variants, the Sport S comes standard with a smaller seven-inch U-Connect screen; dual-zone climate control; 17-inch alloy wheels; three-piece removable hardtop; LED lights; and the Selec-Trac 4x4 system offering 2WD, underbody skid plates, on demand 4x4, full-time 4x4 and locked 4x4 in high and low range.

The full suite of Jeep safety equipment comes standard on the Sport S including Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Path Detection. The pick-up still has the three-star safety rating of all the Gladiator and Wrangler models.

An option to spruce up your Gladiator Sport S is the $2950 Lifestyle and Adventure package, which adds a roll-up tonneau cover, cargo management with Trail Rail system, lockable rear under-seat storage bin, spray-in bedliner, wireless Bluetooth speaker, auxiliary switch bank (four programmable switches), 240amp alternator, and a 700amp maintenance-free battery.

The $2450 Comfort and Technology Group package includes the bigger 8.4-inch U-Connect screen of the upper model grades, deep-tint sunscreen windows, hard top headliner, security alarm and remote start system.

While the Gladiator Rubicon remains the off-road champion of the range thanks to its Roc-Trac 4x4 system with low gears, locking diffs, disconnecting front swaybar, Fox shocks, and rock rails, the Sport S gives buyers a more affordable entry point to Jeep’s lifestyle pick-up model.

The Gladiator Sport S arrives in Jeep showrooms in February.