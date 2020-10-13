WhichCar
Jeep Australia reveals limited run of Wrangler Unlimited Willys

By Tristan Tancredi, 03 Mar 2021 News

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys special edition

Jeep gets its 80th anniversary celebrations rolling by announcing limited run of Wrangler Unlimited Willys.

JEEP Australia has kick-started its 80th anniversary celebrations by revealing a limited-run of Wrangler Unlimited Willys.

A total of 130 Willys – inspired by the legendary 1948 Willy Overland CJ-3A – will arrive in dealerships in April, with $61,941 the asking price to net a slice of Jeep history.

Based on the 209kW 3.6-litre Wrangler Night Eagle, the Willys Limited Edition adds a selection of bespoke kit including a blacked-out front grille, 17-inch aluminium wheels, military-style stencils on the hood which pay homage to Willys of old, and retro 4x4 decal on the rear swing gate.

A Dana M220 rear axle – the same one found in Rubicon models – combines with a standard anti-spin rear diff, to give the Willys Limited Edition improved off-road nous compared to the Night Eagle it’s based on. The Willys Limited Edition is available exclusively with an eight-speed auto transmission.

BEST 4X4: Willys-Overland MB voted best 4x4 of all time!

“The Jeep Willys Overland CJ-3A is an off-road icon and we’re excited to offer a modern model to the market that features an array of 4x4 upgrades and unique styling that honours the Jeep heritage,” said Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia Director, Brand & Product Strategy.

“Jeep owners have been able to experience the adventure, open-air freedom and off-road capability that the Willys has had to offer since 1948, and this is no different in 2021,” he continued.

Available in four colours - Bright White, Black, Sting Grey and Sarge Green – the Willys Limited Edition model is available now to pre-order.

READ NEXT: Jeep history, trivia and fast facts

 

