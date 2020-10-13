JEEP Australia has kick-started its 80th anniversary celebrations by revealing a limited-run of Wrangler Unlimited Willys.

A total of 130 Willys – inspired by the legendary 1948 Willy Overland CJ-3A – will arrive in dealerships in April, with $61,941 the asking price to net a slice of Jeep history.

Based on the 209kW 3.6-litre Wrangler Night Eagle, the Willys Limited Edition adds a selection of bespoke kit including a blacked-out front grille, 17-inch aluminium wheels, military-style stencils on the hood which pay homage to Willys of old, and retro 4x4 decal on the rear swing gate.

A Dana M220 rear axle – the same one found in Rubicon models – combines with a standard anti-spin rear diff, to give the Willys Limited Edition improved off-road nous compared to the Night Eagle it’s based on. The Willys Limited Edition is available exclusively with an eight-speed auto transmission.

“The Jeep Willys Overland CJ-3A is an off-road icon and we’re excited to offer a modern model to the market that features an array of 4x4 upgrades and unique styling that honours the Jeep heritage,” said Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia Director, Brand & Product Strategy.

“Jeep owners have been able to experience the adventure, open-air freedom and off-road capability that the Willys has had to offer since 1948, and this is no different in 2021,” he continued.

Available in four colours - Bright White, Black, Sting Grey and Sarge Green – the Willys Limited Edition model is available now to pre-order.