Land Rover is restoring the Hard Top name to its Defender 90 and 110 models, with Land Rover Australia currently evaluating the models for local sale.

Land Rover Australia says timing and availability of the 90 and 110 Hard Top will be advised at a later date.

The demountable Hard Top origins date back to 1950, with the new Defender Hard Top’s fixed metal roof paying homage to the original.

“New Defender 90 and 110 Hard Top will be the toughest, most capable and most connected commercial 4x4s we have ever produced,” said Nick Collins, Land Rover Vehicle Line Director. “They have been engineered to meet global safety standards and deliver impressive long-haul comfort, giving businesses and professionals the best of all worlds.”

VIDEO REVIEW: New Defender in Africa

Built on the Defender’s D7x body architecture, much like the passenger Defender variants, both 90 and 110 Hard Top models will feature independent coil-sprung suspension, with the 110 getting the option of advanced electronic suspension.

Both the 90 and 110 feature 291mm of ground clearance, with the 110 Hard Top boasting approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees.

The new Defender also features a towing capacity of 3500kg, a 900mm wading depth (supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system), and advanced tech including Advanced Tow Assist and a 3D surround camera.

WORTHY? Is the new Defender a worthy replacement?

Images of the cargo area have not yet been released, with Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations’ Managing Director, Michael van der Sande, saying: “We will maximise the functionality and usability of New Defender’s cargo area, with tough materials and clever storage solutions to ensure it surpasses the capability of any previous Defender Hard Top.”

Land Rover says full technical details of the 90 and 110 Hard Top will be confirmed later this year.