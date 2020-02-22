WhichCar
Pricing revealed for new 2021 Mazda BT-50 ute range

By Matt Raudonikis, 22 Sep 2020 News

Australian pricing for the new iteration of Mazda's popular ute range

Pricing for the new Mazda BT-50 one-tonne ute range has been revealed ahead of the product launch in October.

The 11-variant 2021 Mazda BT-50 range includes just three 4x2 variants, is double-cab only and will be available in four specification levels with a choice of automatic and manual transmissions.

Prices start at $44,090 for the 4x2 XT auto cab-chassis and range through to $59,990 for the top-on-the-line BT-50 GT 4x4 auto ute.

Compared to the already released Isuzu D-Max on which the new BT-50 is based, the cheapest BT is comparable to the double-cab, cab-chassis SX 4x2 which starts at $40,700 while the top-spec Isuzu is the double-cab X-Terrain at $62,900.

Spec for spec comparisons are yet to be available but we expect the Mazdas to be similarly equipped to the Isuzus with a class-leading raft of safety equipment and features.

Mazda BT-50 benefits from Aussie input

The powertrain starts with the Isuzu 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque and the drive is transferred though 6-speed transmissions and a part-time 4x4 system on 4x4 variants.

2021 Mazda BT-50 range pricing

Model

Body

Drivetrain

Price

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Chassis

4x2 Automatic

$44,090

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Pickup

4x2 Automatic

$45,490

BT-50 XTR

Dual Cab Pickup

4x2 Automatic

$49,470

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Chassis

4x4 Manual

$49,360

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Chassis

4x4 Automatic

$51,860

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Manual

$50,760

BT-50 XT

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Automatic

$53,260

BT-50 XTR

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Manual

$54,710

BT-50 XTR

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Automatic

$57,210

BT-50 GT

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Manual

$56,990

BT-50 GT

Dual Cab Pickup

4x4 Automatic

$59,990

 

 

