Pricing for the new Mazda BT-50 one-tonne ute range has been revealed ahead of the product launch in October.
The 11-variant 2021 Mazda BT-50 range includes just three 4x2 variants, is double-cab only and will be available in four specification levels with a choice of automatic and manual transmissions.
Prices start at $44,090 for the 4x2 XT auto cab-chassis and range through to $59,990 for the top-on-the-line BT-50 GT 4x4 auto ute.
Compared to the already released Isuzu D-Max on which the new BT-50 is based, the cheapest BT is comparable to the double-cab, cab-chassis SX 4x2 which starts at $40,700 while the top-spec Isuzu is the double-cab X-Terrain at $62,900.
Spec for spec comparisons are yet to be available but we expect the Mazdas to be similarly equipped to the Isuzus with a class-leading raft of safety equipment and features.
Mazda BT-50 benefits from Aussie input
The powertrain starts with the Isuzu 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque and the drive is transferred though 6-speed transmissions and a part-time 4x4 system on 4x4 variants.
2021 Mazda BT-50 range pricing
|
Model
|
Body
|
Drivetrain
|
Price
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Chassis
|
4x2 Automatic
|
$44,090
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x2 Automatic
|
$45,490
|
BT-50 XTR
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x2 Automatic
|
$49,470
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Chassis
|
4x4 Manual
|
$49,360
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Chassis
|
4x4 Automatic
|
$51,860
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Manual
|
$50,760
|
BT-50 XT
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Automatic
|
$53,260
|
BT-50 XTR
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Manual
|
$54,710
|
BT-50 XTR
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Automatic
|
$57,210
|
BT-50 GT
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Manual
|
$56,990
|
BT-50 GT
|
Dual Cab Pickup
|
4x4 Automatic
|
$59,990