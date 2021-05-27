Snapshot
- Disguised PRO-4X Warrior caught testing
- Expected in showrooms within three months
Spy shots have leaked online revealing a prototype Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior dual-cab ute testing in Melbourne.
The PRO-4X Warrior is expected to arrive in local showrooms within the next three months.
Much like the PRO-4X which launched earlier this year, the top-spec Warrior model will get the four-cylinder 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 140kW and 450Nm. Much of the same equipment is also expected to carry over.
The 2021 Navara PRO-4X debuted earlier this year with a bold, new look, mimicking the rugged front-end style of the Titan in the USA. In doing so, Nissan dropped the N-TREK nomenclature of the flagship Navara.
The N-TREK Warrior wore specially tuned springs and dampers and came with a bigger wheel and tyre package than the base N-TREK. It also had a bespoke steel front bar, underbody protection, siderails, an LED light bar, a redesigned towbar and various styling enhancements.
It was re-engineered locally by the folks at Premcar in Melbourne, with this strategy expected to continue on the PRO-4X Warrior.
The PRO-4X double-cab starts at $59,790 with the six-speed manual gearbox or $61,290 with the seven-speed automatic. Expect to dig a little bit deeper for the Warrior - for comparison's sake, the N-TREK Warrior when it launched started at $63,790.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The quintessential magazine for Australia’s four-wheel drive and offroad enthusiasts.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Road Tests
Off-Road Test: Nissan Navara PRO-4X
Bold, new-look Navara gets even tougher with the PRO-4X. We drive it off-road.
-
News
INEOS Grenadier conquers next phase in the testing process
INEOS Grenadier continues to hit testing targets, with a 2022 Australian arrival expected
-
News
Jeep accessorises Wrangler 4xe PHEV for remote travel
Electrified Wrangler 4xe PHEV now has the gear it needs to take you completely off the grid