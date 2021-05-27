Snapshot

Disguised PRO-4X Warrior caught testing

Expected in showrooms within three months

Spy shots have leaked online revealing a prototype Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior dual-cab ute testing in Melbourne.

The PRO-4X Warrior is expected to arrive in local showrooms within the next three months.

Much like the PRO-4X which launched earlier this year, the top-spec Warrior model will get the four-cylinder 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 140kW and 450Nm. Much of the same equipment is also expected to carry over.

The 2021 Navara PRO-4X debuted earlier this year with a bold, new look, mimicking the rugged front-end style of the Titan in the USA. In doing so, Nissan dropped the N-TREK nomenclature of the flagship Navara.

The N-TREK Warrior wore specially tuned springs and dampers and came with a bigger wheel and tyre package than the base N-TREK. It also had a bespoke steel front bar, underbody protection, siderails, an LED light bar, a redesigned towbar and various styling enhancements.

It was re-engineered locally by the folks at Premcar in Melbourne, with this strategy expected to continue on the PRO-4X Warrior.

The PRO-4X double-cab starts at $59,790 with the six-speed manual gearbox or $61,290 with the seven-speed automatic. Expect to dig a little bit deeper for the Warrior - for comparison's sake, the N-TREK Warrior when it launched started at $63,790.

