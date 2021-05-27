Subscribe
News

Navara PRO-4X Warrior caught testing in Melbourne

Flagship Navara caught testing ahead of local arrival

27 May 2021
Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi
2021 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior
Gallery4

Snapshot

  • Disguised PRO-4X Warrior caught testing
  • Expected in showrooms within three months

Spy shots have leaked online revealing a prototype Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior dual-cab ute testing in Melbourne.

The PRO-4X Warrior is expected to arrive in local showrooms within the next three months.

Much like the PRO-4X which launched earlier this year, the top-spec Warrior model will get the four-cylinder 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 140kW and 450Nm. Much of the same equipment is also expected to carry over.

News 2022 Nissan Navara Warrior Spy Photos 3
4

The 2021 Navara PRO-4X debuted earlier this year with a bold, new look, mimicking the rugged front-end style of the Titan in the USA. In doing so, Nissan dropped the N-TREK nomenclature of the flagship Navara.

The N-TREK Warrior wore specially tuned springs and dampers and came with a bigger wheel and tyre package than the base N-TREK. It also had a bespoke steel front bar, underbody protection, siderails, an LED light bar, a redesigned towbar and various styling enhancements.

News 2022 Nissan Navara Warrior Spy Photos 4
4

It was re-engineered locally by the folks at Premcar in Melbourne, with this strategy expected to continue on the PRO-4X Warrior.

The PRO-4X double-cab starts at $59,790 with the six-speed manual gearbox or $61,290 with the seven-speed automatic. Expect to dig a little bit deeper for the Warrior - for comparison's sake, the N-TREK Warrior when it launched started at $63,790.

MORE All Nissan stories
MORE Navara news and reviews

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia magazine

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia and save up to 39%
The quintessential magazine for Australia’s four-wheel drive and offroad enthusiasts.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 80th Anniversary
News

Jeep reveals three more 80th Anniversary Special Edition models

Jeep celebrates milestone with limited run of Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited models.

24 May 2021
Tristan Tancredi
Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.