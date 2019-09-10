TOYOTA'S venerable LandCruiser 70 Series has been updated with a suite of creature comforts, but consumers will now have to pay more for the privilege.

Toyota has upped the price of its off-road workhorse right across the range, from the Workmate cab/chassis (up $3710, from $65,240 to $68,950) all the way up to the Wagon GXL (up $2410, from $69,090 to $71,500). Full pricing for the LC70 Series range can be found below.

Part of the reason for the price hike is due to the implementation of new mod-cons in all 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel variants, incorporating cab-chassis, wagon and Troop Carrier configurations.

These models now come equipped with a new multimedia system featuring a 6.1-inch touchscreen embedded with satellite-navigation, voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also new for 2021 models are two front USB ports, a 12-volt accessory power input, a larger smartphone holder and an additional cup-holder in the passenger door.

"Toyota moves as quickly as possible to ensure customers benefit from new and upgraded features that improve safety, increase comfort or just make their life behind the wheel easier," said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"As people look to explore their own backyard more as we come out of COVID restrictions, driving holidays - whether they be extended trips or a quick weekend away - will be high on the agenda and the improvements we have made to our SUV and workhorse models that deliver greater safety, comfort and connectivity will make those trips even more enjoyable," he said.

TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 70 SERIES PRICES

Workmate single cab chassis: $68,950 (+$3710, from $65,240)

GX single cab chassis: $70,950 (+$3710, from $67,240)

GXL single cab chassis: $73,050 ($3810, from $69,240)

Workmate double cab chassis: $71,500 (+$3760, from $67,740)

GXL double cab chassis: $75,600 ($3860, from $71,740)

Workmate Troop Carrier: $71,350 (+$2360, from $68,990)

GXL Troop Carrier: $74,550 (+$2360, from $72,190)

Workmate wagon: $67,400 (+$2410, from $64,990)

GXL wagon: $71,500 (+$2410, from $69,090)

TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 70 SERIES OPTIONS

Optional paint (all except troop carrier): $600

Diff locks (GX single and Workmate double cabs): $1500