2022 GMC Hummer EV revealed

GMC has officially laid bare its all-new Hummer EV, with the fully electric, open-air offering boasting some serious off-road nous.

“We had one goal for Hummer EV: Build the most capable factory truck - ever,” said Al Oppenheiser, GMC Hummer EV chief engineer. “It’s an absolute off-road beast with a unique e4WD drive system that provides manoeuvrability unlike anything GM has ever offered before.”

GM estimates this three-motor e4WD system can deliver 1000hp and 11,500lb-ft of torque, with the system kept alive via a 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion system.

In what it GMC's first fully electric vehicle in its line-up, the Hummer EV boasts an estimated driving range of more than 350 miles (563km) on full charge. Plus it's compatible with 350kW DC fast chargers, which GMC claims enables nearly 100 miles (160km) of range in just 10 minutes of charging.

Despite a claimed 0-60mph time of a mind-boggling three seconds, perhaps the most compelling technology for 4x4 enthusiasts is the inclusion of an Extract Mode, which raises the vehicle's suspension height by six inches courtesy of an adaptive air suspension set-up. Steel plates strategically positioned around the battery pack ensure the vehicle's vital components remain protected when challenging obstacles are encountered.

35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory muddies as standard (37-inch tyres are also suited) assist the Hummer in off-road endeavours, with GMC adding that this combination enables the vehicle to scale 18-inch verticals and drive through water that is more than two-feet deep (610mm).

If all else fails and the path ahead is remains impenetrable, flick on the segment-exclusive CrabWalk mode and the front and rear wheels will steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling the vehicle to progress in a diagonal direction.

The electrified Hummer also features driver-selectable modes to tailor performance (this includes Terrain Mode which raises ride height by nearly two inches); Adaptive Ride Control continuous damping (tailored for on- and off-road driving); and a premium interior fitted with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen.

Production of the Hummer EV will begin in late 2021, at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Whether it will be available in Australia via GMSV is unconfirmed at this stage.