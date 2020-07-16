2022 Honda Civic sedan previewed in first official photo

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan has been previewed in an official image posted on the Japanese automaker’s Instagram page.

Looking incredibly similar to both the prototype we saw last year, and the recently leaked images of the Chinese-made version of the sedan, the only real differences this Civic presents appear to be; a new alloy wheel design, a marginally less angular top portion of the front fascia and an ever-so-slightly tweaked grille.

Not much else is known about the Civic sedan, with powertrains, safety equipment, and technical features all still to be confirmed.

The 2020 Honda Civic sedan prototype

However, as previously reported by WhichCar, Australia sadly won’t be seeing the good-looking four-door, with the local arm of the Japanese automaker confirming it has no plans to deliver it Down Under.

For the Aussie market, Honda is planning on bringing the five-door hatch variant of the 11-generation Civic, as it believes this model strikes a better chord with local consumers.

The sedan will be built in a number of locations across the globe, including Ontario, Canada, and China, the latter of which is where it will be jointly built by Honda and Chinese automaker Dongfeng.

A leaked image of the 2021 Honda Civic sedan being made by Honda and Dongfeng

Meanwhile, the Civic hatch will, for the first time, be built at the automaker’s Indiana factory in America, taking over the role of Britain’s Swindon plant which is due to permanently shut later this year.

The hatch will also be constructed in Honda’s Thailand factory, which will likely produce the regular variants of Australia-bound Civics, while the eagerly anticipated 11-gen Type-R will be made in Indiana.

Details about the Civic hatch remain scarce, but an official unveiling is rumoured to be mere months behind the sedan’s April 29 release, with a local launch likely to happen early in 2022.

Watch this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates on the 2022 Honda Civic.

