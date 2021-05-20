Snapshot

13 years since debut of second-gen Tundra

Hybrid and electric powertrains on the cards

Toyota Australia interested in the large truck segment

Could a foggy teaser image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra finally spark an Aussie arrival of the mammoth US pick-up?

Unveiled recently in the USA, the dimly-lit teaser image of the Tundra is part of a slow-drip campaign to build excitement ahead of the vehicle's launch later this year.

The launch of the next-gen Tundra has been a long time coming, too, with the current second-gen Tundra remaining pretty much unchanged since it debuted way back in the second quarter of 2008 - save for refreshes in 2010 and 2014, which saw the model get a larger grille, a redesigned interior and a slight power rise. Compared to the F-150, Silverado and 1500, that's ancient.

The second-gen Tundra

It's expected official information from Toyota isn't too far away. For now, though, specifics are scarce. Reports have indicated the pick-up may shift from leaf-spring to coil-spring suspension, and it will most likely sit in the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform for body-on-frame utes.

Reports also indicate, and common-sense suggests, in an attempt to be more efficient the third-gen Tundra is expected to lose its V8 engine, instead utilising a twin-turbo V6. Future plans suggest both hybrid and electric powertrains will soon follow.

Make what you will from the shadowy teaser image, but the outline of bonnet suggests a strong, muscular design focus, a giant grille and plenty of LED lighting (obviously). The vehicle used in the teaser shot is most likely a top-of-the-range model.

The second-gen Tundra

So far, the only option to drive big American pick-ups like the Tundra has been via Australian conversion companies like Performax International, as RHD variants have never been available from factory.

We posed the question to Toyota Australia on its desire to finally bring the Tundra to Australia, and whether local RHD factory conversion could be a possibility.

A Toyota spokesperson told 4X4 Australia: "Toyota Australia is aware that the large truck segment in Australia has grown in popularity over the last few years and it is a segment we are continuing to study and we are interested in generally.

"We have no announcements to make on the introduction of Tundra to Australia today and will continue to study its viability and introduction to Australia."

