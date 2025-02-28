2025 BYD Shark gets five-star ANCAP safety rating

The BYD Shark 6 has earned a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

The PHEV - which launched in 2024 at a compelling price of $57,900 - excelled during testing in two key criteria: Adult Occupant and Child Occupant Protection, scoring 85 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. Plus, it received scores of 86 per cent (Safety Assist), and 74 per cent (Vulnerable Road User Protection) in the remaining key areas.

The Shark is equipped with dual frontal airbags, side chest and side head-protecting airbags, and a centre airbag. Plus it's loaded with plenty of advanced safety tech 👇

Safety features 360° camera Front and rear parking sensors Intelligent power brake system Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Hill Hold Control (HHC) Controller Deceleration Parking (CDP) Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Hill Descent Control (HDC) Driver Fatigue Monitor System (DFM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA) Front Collision Warning (FCW) Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) Rear Collision Warning (RCW) Trac Sign Recognition (TSR) Intelligent Speed Limit Information (ISLI) Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC) Front Cross Trac Alert (FCTA) Front Cross Trac Brake (FCTB) Rear Cross Trac Alert (RCTA)

The Shark received a score of 34.37 out of 40 in the Adult Occupant Protection test; 43 out of 49 for the Child Occupant Protection test; 47.14 out of 63 in the Vulnerable Road User Protection test; and 15.59 out of 18 in the Safety Assist test.

"With five of BYD’s current local models having now earned top ANCAP safety ratings, it's evident that new manufacturers are prioritising safety as they enter the market to align with consumer demands,” said ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg.

“Following the recently rated GWM Cannon Alpha hybrid ute, we expect to see an increase in electrified options in the utility space. And so far, they’re meeting the mark.

"For fleets looking to electrify their light commercial ute range, the SHARK 6 presents a new five-star plug-in hybrid option,” Hoorweg added.

However, the testing did reveal a safety concern. Due to the vehicle's size, weight and front-end design, ANCAP says the Shark "poses a higher risk to occupants of oncoming vehicles". It was penalised accordingly. Click HERE for the full ANCAP safety report.

The Shark quickly gained popularity in Australia, with around 4000 orders placed within a month of its pricing announcement at the end of 2024.

Powered by BYD's DM-O technology, the Shark 6 combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. It also features a 29.58kWh Blade Battery, providing 100km of pure electric range and a total range of 800km. However, its towing capacity of 2500kg falls short of the 3500kg industry standard, which could impact its long-term appeal.

Inside, the Shark 6 offers premium features, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10.25-inch LCD screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 15.6-inch rotating screen, and heated/ventilated front seats with power adjustments.