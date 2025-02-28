WhichCar
2025 BYD Shark gets five-star ANCAP safety rating

Shark nets top ANCAP safety score

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
The BYD Shark 6 has earned a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

The PHEV - which launched in 2024 at a compelling price of $57,900 - excelled during testing in two key criteria: Adult Occupant and Child Occupant Protection, scoring 85 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. Plus, it received scores of 86 per cent (Safety Assist), and 74 per cent (Vulnerable Road User Protection) in the remaining key areas.

The Shark is equipped with dual frontal airbags, side chest and side head-protecting airbags, and a centre airbag. Plus it's loaded with plenty of advanced safety tech 👇

Safety features
360° cameraFront and rear parking sensors
Intelligent power brake systemHydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)Hill Hold Control (HHC)
Controller Deceleration Parking (CDP)Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Hill Descent Control (HDC)Driver Fatigue Monitor System (DFM)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA)Front Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
Trac Sign Recognition (TSR)Intelligent Speed Limit Information (ISLI)
Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC)Front Cross Trac Alert (FCTA)
Front Cross Trac Brake (FCTB)Rear Cross Trac Alert (RCTA)
The Shark received a score of 34.37 out of 40 in the Adult Occupant Protection test; 43 out of 49 for the Child Occupant Protection test; 47.14 out of 63 in the Vulnerable Road User Protection test; and 15.59 out of 18 in the Safety Assist test.

"With five of BYD’s current local models having now earned top ANCAP safety ratings, it's evident that new manufacturers are prioritising safety as they enter the market to align with consumer demands,” said ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg.
“Following the recently rated GWM Cannon Alpha hybrid ute, we expect to see an increase in electrified options in the utility space. And so far, they’re meeting the mark.
"For fleets looking to electrify their light commercial ute range, the SHARK 6 presents a new five-star plug-in hybrid option,” Hoorweg added.

However, the testing did reveal a safety concern. Due to the vehicle's size, weight and front-end design, ANCAP says the Shark "poses a higher risk to occupants of oncoming vehicles". It was penalised accordingly. Click HERE for the full ANCAP safety report.

The Shark quickly gained popularity in Australia, with around 4000 orders placed within a month of its pricing announcement at the end of 2024.

Powered by BYD's DM-O technology, the Shark 6 combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. It also features a 29.58kWh Blade Battery, providing 100km of pure electric range and a total range of 800km. However, its towing capacity of 2500kg falls short of the 3500kg industry standard, which could impact its long-term appeal.

Inside, the Shark 6 offers premium features, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10.25-inch LCD screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 15.6-inch rotating screen, and heated/ventilated front seats with power adjustments.

In collaboration with Ironman 4x4, BYD also offers a range of Australian-designed aftermarket accessories for the Shark 6, such as bull bars, roof racks, and tonneau covers. These accessories can be added at the time of purchase and are backed by BYD’s six-year, 150,000km warranty.

2025 BYD Shark specs

Dimensions
Overall length5457mm
Overall width1971mm
Overall height1925mm
Wheel track (front and rear)1660mm
Wheelbase2920mm
Minimum turning radius 5.50m
Tray capacity1200L
Kerb weight2710kg
GVM3500kg
Seating capacity5
Off-road dimensions
Approach angle31.0
Departure angle19.3
Ramp-over angle17.0
Ground clearance230mm
Maximum wading depth700mm
Powertrain
DrivetrainAWD
Front motor typePermanent magnet, synchronous motor
Front motor maximum power170kW
Front motor maximum torque310Nm
Rear motor typePermanent magnet, synchronous motor
Rear motor maximum power150kW
Rear motor maximum torque340Nm
Engine typeHybrid special longitudinal 1.5T 
Engine maximum power135kW
Engine maximum torque260Nm
Maximum power321kW
Maximum torque650Nm
Fuel tank capacity60L
Combined fuel consumption7.9L/100km
Combined range800km
Performance
Acceleration (0-100km/h)5.7 seconds
Electric range100km
Battery typeBYD Blade 
Battery capacity29.58kWh
CO2 emissions46g/km
Combined fuel consumption2.0L/100km
Energy consumption212Wh/km
Chassis
Front suspensionDouble wishbone
Rear suspensionDouble wishbone
Front/Rear disc brakesVentilated discs
Wheel typeAlloy
Tyre size265/65 R18
Wheel size18 x 8J
Towing
Braked capacity2500kg
Unbraked capacity750kg
