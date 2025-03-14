2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD: Fresh look and price rise for towing hero

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD has received a mid-life update, with the 1322Nm behemoth wearing a new look and a steeper sticker price.
The Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Premium is now priced at $166,500 in Australia (excluding on-road costs), which is an increase of $3500 for a vehicle which previously cost $163,000.
For that coin, the flagship pick-up truck for GMSV has been freshened up with a suite of design tweaks including the addition of blacked-out front and rear bumpers; red recovery hooks; and 20-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels with black centre caps.
However, no other changes have been implemented, mechanical or otherwise. This means the monster 350kW/1322Nm 6.6-litre Duramax turbo-diesel V8 running through a 10-speed auto remains, helping to give the ute its favourable 4500kg braked towing capacity. This capacity – combined with trailer-equipped Adaptive Cruise Control, an In-Vehicle Trailering app with Trailer Profiles, and large vertical power-adjustable trailering mirrors – makes it a towing powerhouse.
The big rig is also luxurious, with leather-appointed seating (heated and ventilated in the front; and heated in the rear); a heated leather steering wheel; a powered sunroof; huge screens for infotainment and driver information; and a seven-speaker Bose Premium sound system.
Other key features for the Silverado 2500 HD include Z71 off-road suspension with Rancho shocks; a 136-litre fuel tank; Goodyear Wrangler Trailrunner AT Tyres; and up to 1968 litres of cargo space, with 1317mm between the wheel arches.
Chevrolet has also broadened the Silverado’s exterior colour range with three new hues. Options now include Cypress Grey, Radiant Red, Sterling Grey Metallic, Summit White, Lakeshore Blue and Black.
