2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD: Fresh look and price rise for towing hero

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD has received a mid-life update, with the 1322Nm behemoth wearing a new look and a steeper sticker price.

The Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Premium is now priced at $166,500 in Australia (excluding on-road costs), which is an increase of $3500 for a vehicle which previously cost $163,000.

For that coin, the flagship pick-up truck for GMSV has been freshened up with a suite of design tweaks including the addition of blacked-out front and rear bumpers; red recovery hooks; and 20-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels with black centre caps.

However, no other changes have been implemented, mechanical or otherwise. This means the monster 350kW/1322Nm 6.6-litre Duramax turbo-diesel V8 running through a 10-speed auto remains, helping to give the ute its favourable 4500kg braked towing capacity. This capacity – combined with trailer-equipped Adaptive Cruise Control, an In-Vehicle Trailering app with Trailer Profiles, and large vertical power-adjustable trailering mirrors – makes it a towing powerhouse.

The big rig is also luxurious, with leather-appointed seating (heated and ventilated in the front; and heated in the rear); a heated leather steering wheel; a powered sunroof; huge screens for infotainment and driver information; and a seven-speaker Bose Premium sound system.

Other key features for the Silverado 2500 HD include Z71 off-road suspension with Rancho shocks; a 136-litre fuel tank; Goodyear Wrangler Trailrunner AT Tyres; and up to 1968 litres of cargo space, with 1317mm between the wheel arches.