2025 Ford Ranger PHEV: Pricing and specifications confirmed

Ford has revealed pricing and specifications for its Ranger PHEV, with the plug-in hybrid option to be priced from $71,990 when it launches in Australia in mid-2025. A key rival to the BYD Shark, the Ranger PHEV line-up will consist of four variants when it launches: the base-spec XLT ($71,990 MLP); the Sport ($75,990); the Wildtrak ($79,990); and the Stormtrak special launch edition ($86,990). Compared to the combustion-powered Ranger equivalents, the PHEV is significantly dearer. Spec-for-spec, the 2.0L XLT is currently priced at $63,640; the 3.0L XLT at $68,840; the 2.0L Sport at $66,140; the 3.0L Sport at $71,340; the 2.0L Wildtrak at $69,640; and the 3.0L Wildtrak at $74,840. News 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV: Everything we know so far Ranger plug-in hybrid is slated to arrive locally in 2025 10 Dec 2024 It also struggles to compete against its biggest rival, the BYD Shark ($57,900), on price alone – and Ford will have to rely on the pedigree of the Ranger nameplate to entice prospective customers. “The addition of PHEV to the Ranger line-up marks the first time in history that Australia’s best-selling nameplate has been offered with an electrified plug-in hybrid option,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia.

“Our Aussie engineering and design team have created a plug-in hybrid that allows diesel ute buyers to begin their electrification journey without sacrificing any of the core capability that they need from a truck – whether they use it for work or play.” 27 The Ranger PHEV combines a 138kW/411Nm 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75Kw electric motor and 11.8kWh battery, for a maximum total output of 207kW and 697Nm. The set-up implements a new 10-speed automatic Modular Hybrid Transmission (MHT) that offers many benefits including a range of hybrid and EV modes, as well as regenerative braking. The Ranger PHEV utilises the same full-time 4WD system and rear diff lock as per the regular Ranger range. Combined fuel economy 2.7L/100km Electric driving energy consumption 187Wh/km CO2 emissions 66g/km Fuel tank capacity 70L The above-mentioned EV modes include four options: Auto EV; EV Now; EV Later; and EV Charge. Auto EV automatically switches between the combustion engine and the battery to prioritise power or efficiency; EV Now uses only the battery to save fuel; EV Later conserves battery power by using petrol power; and EV Charge employs the petrol engine to act as a generator by recharging the battery. However, the Ranger PHEV is hindered by an electric driving range of just 48km, which is well below the Shark’s maximum range of up to 100km. 27 The Ranger PHEV out-muscles the Shark when you take a peek at the towing and payload specs. Where the Shark is limited to just 2500kg, the Ranger PHEV maintains the Ranger’s 3500kg braked towing capacity. Plus, the payload capacities of all four variants is greater than the Shark’s 790kg – 973kg (XLT), 934kg (Sport), 885kg (Wildtrak), and 808kg (Stormtrak). All variants have a GVM of 3500kg and a GCM of 6580kg. In addition, the Ranger PHEV’s tray exceeds 1600mm in length and is now able to accommodate two European pallets.

“We know how important carrying and towing heavy loads is to our Ranger customers, so this was a top priority in the development of Ranger PHEV,” said Phil Millar, Chief Program Engineer, Ford Ranger PHEV. “But there is more to safe towing and hauling ability than numbers on a spec sheet – we've also ensured Ranger PHEV comes fitted with class-leading technology like our integrated trailer brake controller. “Beyond just a simple trailer brake controller, the Ranger PHEV’s system is fully integrated with the rest of its active safety suite, meaning features like the electronic stability control factor in the trailer’s brakes and activate them as necessary.” MORE 2025 BYD Shark 6: Pricing and specifications 27 All Ranger PHEV models in the line-up are also equipped with a Pro Power Onboard system, which essentially allows owners to use the 11.8kWh battery to power electronics when travelling to remote campsites or at the worksite.