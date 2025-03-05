2025 Ford Ranger PHEV: Pricing and specifications confirmed

Ford has revealed pricing and specifications for its Ranger PHEV, with the plug-in hybrid option to be priced from $71,990 when it launches in Australia in mid-2025.
A key rival to the BYD Shark, the Ranger PHEV line-up will consist of four variants when it launches: the base-spec XLT ($71,990 MLP); the Sport ($75,990); the Wildtrak ($79,990); and the Stormtrak special launch edition ($86,990).
Compared to the combustion-powered Ranger equivalents, the PHEV is significantly dearer. Spec-for-spec, the 2.0L XLT is currently priced at $63,640; the 3.0L XLT at $68,840; the 2.0L Sport at $66,140; the 3.0L Sport at $71,340; the 2.0L Wildtrak at $69,640; and the 3.0L Wildtrak at $74,840.
It also struggles to compete against its biggest rival, the BYD Shark ($57,900), on price alone – and Ford will have to rely on the pedigree of the Ranger nameplate to entice prospective customers.
“The addition of PHEV to the Ranger line-up marks the first time in history that Australia’s best-selling nameplate has been offered with an electrified plug-in hybrid option,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia.
“Our Aussie engineering and design team have created a plug-in hybrid that allows diesel ute buyers to begin their electrification journey without sacrificing any of the core capability that they need from a truck – whether they use it for work or play.”
The Ranger PHEV combines a 138kW/411Nm 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75Kw electric motor and 11.8kWh battery, for a maximum total output of 207kW and 697Nm. The set-up implements a new 10-speed automatic Modular Hybrid Transmission (MHT) that offers many benefits including a range of hybrid and EV modes, as well as regenerative braking. The Ranger PHEV utilises the same full-time 4WD system and rear diff lock as per the regular Ranger range.
|Combined fuel economy
|2.7L/100km
|Electric driving energy consumption
|187Wh/km
|CO2 emissions
|66g/km
|Fuel tank capacity
|70L
The above-mentioned EV modes include four options: Auto EV; EV Now; EV Later; and EV Charge. Auto EV automatically switches between the combustion engine and the battery to prioritise power or efficiency; EV Now uses only the battery to save fuel; EV Later conserves battery power by using petrol power; and EV Charge employs the petrol engine to act as a generator by recharging the battery.
However, the Ranger PHEV is hindered by an electric driving range of just 48km, which is well below the Shark’s maximum range of up to 100km.
The Ranger PHEV out-muscles the Shark when you take a peek at the towing and payload specs. Where the Shark is limited to just 2500kg, the Ranger PHEV maintains the Ranger’s 3500kg braked towing capacity. Plus, the payload capacities of all four variants is greater than the Shark’s 790kg – 973kg (XLT), 934kg (Sport), 885kg (Wildtrak), and 808kg (Stormtrak). All variants have a GVM of 3500kg and a GCM of 6580kg. In addition, the Ranger PHEV’s tray exceeds 1600mm in length and is now able to accommodate two European pallets.
“We know how important carrying and towing heavy loads is to our Ranger customers, so this was a top priority in the development of Ranger PHEV,” said Phil Millar, Chief Program Engineer, Ford Ranger PHEV. “But there is more to safe towing and hauling ability than numbers on a spec sheet – we've also ensured Ranger PHEV comes fitted with class-leading technology like our integrated trailer brake controller.
“Beyond just a simple trailer brake controller, the Ranger PHEV’s system is fully integrated with the rest of its active safety suite, meaning features like the electronic stability control factor in the trailer’s brakes and activate them as necessary.”
All Ranger PHEV models in the line-up are also equipped with a Pro Power Onboard system, which essentially allows owners to use the 11.8kWh battery to power electronics when travelling to remote campsites or at the worksite.
“Now instead of having to carry a heavy generator or batteries that take up precious room and can often be very noisy, a Ranger PHEV owner can plug virtually anything they might want to power directly into the vehicle itself,” said Phil Millar, Chief Program Engineer, Ford Ranger PHEV.
“With 15-amp sockets in the tray, that’s equivalent to having a powered caravan park site with you anywhere you might want to explore – the possibilities are almost endless!
“We’ve engineered Pro Power Onboard for maximum convenience in real-world situations. It functions with the car locked and when it is plugged in to charge, plus if the battery should deplete completely the 2.3-litre EcoBoost then kicks in to keep everything running.”
What else is new?
- Electronic fuel filler release
- New push/pull door on the passenger side
- New-look wheel and tyre design (more below)
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert system
- High-voltage electric air-con and heating
What do you get?
Ranger PHEV XLT
- Halogen headlamps and daytime running lamps
- Halogen front fog lamps
- LED tail-lamps and rear fog lamps
- Black front grille
- Side steps (black)
- Active grille shutter
- Steel underbody protection
- Front tow hooks
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tyre repair and inflation kit (spare wheel able option at no cost)
- All season tyres
- Tailgate with lift assist
- Drop-in bedliner (without tailgate ruler)
- Box-top protective capping with load box access caps
- Inner tie-downs
- Load box illumination
- Rear box step
- Carpet floor covering
- Driver and passenger floor mats
- Dual Zone climate control
- Acoustic laminated windscreen
- 12-inch LCD portrait touchscreen
- AM, FM, and digital audio (DAB+)
- Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Six speakers
- Off-road screen
- Premium cloth seat trim
- Eight-way manual driver’s seat
- Four-way manual passenger seat
- Smart keyless entry with push-button start
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert and trailer coverage
- Evasive steer assist
- Lane keeping aid with road edge detection and driver alert system
- Pre-collision assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Reverse brake assist
- Parking sensors (front and rear)
- Rear-view camera
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Ranger PHEV Sport (incremental to XLT)
- LED headlamps and daytime running lamps
- LED front fog lamps
- Exterior mirrors with puddle lamps and zone lighting
- Dark accent grille
- Dark exterior accents
- Sports bar
- Front tow hooks (2)
- Wheels
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Pull-out cup holders
- Wireless phone charging
- Privacy glass
- Leather-accented seat trim (excluding second row middle seat)
- Eight-way power driver’s seat
- Heated front seats
- Intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop and go, traffic sign recognition, and lane centring
Ranger PHEV Wildtrak (incremental to Sport)
- Matrix LED headlamps with auto-levelling and dynamic bending
- Auto high beam
- Unique Wildtrak front grille design
- Unique Wildtrak sports bar
- Roof rails
- Unique 18-inch alloy wheels
- Aluminium tie-down rails
- Powered roller shutter
- Ambient lighting
- Rear floor mats
- 10-speaker B&O premium audio system
- Eight-way power driver’s and front passenger seat
- Unique Wildtrak leather seats
- Driver assistance
- 360-degree camera
- Pro Trailer Back-Up assist
Ranger PHEV Stormtrak (incremental to Wildtrak)
- Exclusive Chill Grey colour (also available in Agate Black)
- Unique front grille
- Gloss black “RANGER” hood lettering
- Stormtrak badging
- Side decal
- Gloss black rear bumper
- Exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels (full-size spare as standard)
- Flexible Rack system
- Unique Stormtrak Seats
- AUX switches
