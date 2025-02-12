2025 GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV: Shark 6 rival unveiled

GWM has unveiled its all-new Cannon Alpha PHEV, with the electrified dual-cab expected to arrive in Australian dealerships in April this year.

The two-model range will consist of the base-spec Lux ($63,990 drive-away) and the top-spec Ultra ($68,990 drive-away), with both models available to pre-order now. Its most obvious rival, the BYD Shark 6, asks for $57,900 before on-road costs.

However, the Alpha outperforms the Shark in a number of key criteria. It has a longer electric-only range of 110km (100km for the Shark); a greater combined total range of up to 880km (840km for the Shark); a towing capacity of 3500kg (2500kg for the Shark); and a 37.1kWh lithium battery (29.58kWh for the BYD’s Blade).

Plus, the Alpha PHEV boasts equipment that will assist with 4x4 exploration, including front, centre and rear locking differentials – the Shark has none – an impressive wading depth of 800mm (700mm for the Shark), and ground clearance of 224mm (230mm for the Shark). The Alpha PHEV has a rather low payload figure of 685kg, though, which means you’ll have to be crafty and selective when packing for a trip. By comparison, the Shark’s payload is considerably more, at 790kg.

GVM 3495kg Kerb weight 2810kg Payload 685kg Water wading depth 800mm Braked towing capacity 3500kg Unbraked towing capacity 750kg

The Alpha PHEV is powered by a 180kW/380Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a nine-speed transmission. Combined with the 37.1kWh ternary lithium battery, the Alpha’s total outputs lift to 300kW and 750Nm. In a segment first, this so-called Hi4T PHEV EV technology allows EV-only mode to remain active in 4x4 high range.

Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 9-speed automatic Drive Four-wheel drive Engine outputs 180kW and 380Nm Combined outputs 300kW and 750Nm Electric motor outputs 120kW and 400Nm Electric driving range 110km (NEDC) Combined driving range 880km (NEDC)

DC fast-charging of up to 50kW can perform a 30-80% charge in a quick-fire 26 minutes, and an AC home charger will take about 6.5 hours to charge from empty to full. The Cannon Alpha PHEV also has the capability to power devices and appliances when off the grid.

Battery 37.1kWh ternary lithium Max DC charging rate 50kW Max AC charging rate 6.6kW Max V2L discharge rate 3.3kW DC charging time (30-80%) 26 minutes AC charging time 6.5 hours

“The Cannon Alpha PHEV is set to redefine electrification in the highly competitive utility segment,” said Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing and Communications at GWM. “It delivers advanced EV sophistication without compromising on its strength and capability. This is evidenced by true 4x4 off-road performance and class-leading 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity, which remain critical for consumers.”

GWM offers an eight-year/unlimited kilometre battery pack warranty; a seven-year/unlimited kilometre new car warranty; seven years of roadside assistance with 24/7 support; and seven years of capped priced servicing.

What does the Lux get?

18-inch alloy wheels

Dual-zone climate control

Keyless entry with push-button start

Electronic centre and rear locking differential

360° view monitor

12.3-inch full-colour driver instrument cluster

12.3-inch full-colour touch screen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front and rear USB outlets

Leatherette seats

Faux leather steering wheel

Driver seat: Six-way electric adjustment

Front passenger seat: Four-way electric adjustment

Automatic wipers

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rear privacy glass

LED headlamps with DTRL

LED taillights

Auto high beams

High-mounted tub light

Front and rear parking sensors

Seven airbags

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

AEB junction assist

Lane Change Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Hill Descent Control

Rear Collision Warning

The Ultra adds

Electronic front differential lock

60/40 split tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

14.6-inch full-colour touchscreen infotainment system

Premium Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and amplifier

Wireless phone charger (front and rear)

Head-up display (HUD)

Leather accented seats

Driver seat: Eight-way electric adjustment

Front passenger seat: Six-way electric adjustment

Heated/ventilated/massage front seats

Heated/ventilated rear outer seats with recline

Rear seat: Two-way electric adjustment

Auto-folding exterior mirrors with memory

Rear sliding window

Rear sliding window

LED front fog lights with steering input

Ambient lighting

Automatic park assist with reverse assist