2025 GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV: Shark 6 rival unveiled

GWM has unveiled its all-new Cannon Alpha PHEV, with the electrified dual-cab expected to arrive in Australian dealerships in April this year.
The two-model range will consist of the base-spec Lux ($63,990 drive-away) and the top-spec Ultra ($68,990 drive-away), with both models available to pre-order now. Its most obvious rival, the BYD Shark 6, asks for $57,900 before on-road costs.
However, the Alpha outperforms the Shark in a number of key criteria. It has a longer electric-only range of 110km (100km for the Shark); a greater combined total range of up to 880km (840km for the Shark); a towing capacity of 3500kg (2500kg for the Shark); and a 37.1kWh lithium battery (29.58kWh for the BYD’s Blade).
Plus, the Alpha PHEV boasts equipment that will assist with 4x4 exploration, including front, centre and rear locking differentials – the Shark has none – an impressive wading depth of 800mm (700mm for the Shark), and ground clearance of 224mm (230mm for the Shark). The Alpha PHEV has a rather low payload figure of 685kg, though, which means you’ll have to be crafty and selective when packing for a trip. By comparison, the Shark’s payload is considerably more, at 790kg.
|GVM
|3495kg
|Kerb weight
|2810kg
|Payload
|685kg
|Water wading depth
|800mm
|Braked towing capacity
|3500kg
|Unbraked towing capacity
|750kg
The Alpha PHEV is powered by a 180kW/380Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a nine-speed transmission. Combined with the 37.1kWh ternary lithium battery, the Alpha’s total outputs lift to 300kW and 750Nm. In a segment first, this so-called Hi4T PHEV EV technology allows EV-only mode to remain active in 4x4 high range.
|Engine
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive
|Four-wheel drive
|Engine outputs
|180kW and 380Nm
|Combined outputs
|300kW and 750Nm
|Electric motor outputs
|120kW and 400Nm
|Electric driving range
|110km (NEDC)
|Combined driving range
|880km (NEDC)
DC fast-charging of up to 50kW can perform a 30-80% charge in a quick-fire 26 minutes, and an AC home charger will take about 6.5 hours to charge from empty to full. The Cannon Alpha PHEV also has the capability to power devices and appliances when off the grid.
|Battery
|37.1kWh ternary lithium
|Max DC charging rate
|50kW
|Max AC charging rate
|6.6kW
|Max V2L discharge rate
|3.3kW
|DC charging time (30-80%)
|26 minutes
|AC charging time
|6.5 hours
“The Cannon Alpha PHEV is set to redefine electrification in the highly competitive utility segment,” said Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing and Communications at GWM. “It delivers advanced EV sophistication without compromising on its strength and capability. This is evidenced by true 4x4 off-road performance and class-leading 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity, which remain critical for consumers.”
GWM offers an eight-year/unlimited kilometre battery pack warranty; a seven-year/unlimited kilometre new car warranty; seven years of roadside assistance with 24/7 support; and seven years of capped priced servicing.
What does the Lux get?
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-zone climate control
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Electronic centre and rear locking differential
- 360° view monitor
- 12.3-inch full-colour driver instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch full-colour touch screen infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Front and rear USB outlets
- Leatherette seats
- Faux leather steering wheel
- Driver seat: Six-way electric adjustment
- Front passenger seat: Four-way electric adjustment
- Automatic wipers
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Rear privacy glass
- LED headlamps with DTRL
- LED taillights
- Auto high beams
- High-mounted tub light
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Seven airbags
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- AEB junction assist
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Rear Collision Warning
The Ultra adds
- Electronic front differential lock
- 60/40 split tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- 14.6-inch full-colour touchscreen infotainment system
- Premium Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and amplifier
- Wireless phone charger (front and rear)
- Head-up display (HUD)
- Leather accented seats
- Driver seat: Eight-way electric adjustment
- Front passenger seat: Six-way electric adjustment
- Heated/ventilated/massage front seats
- Heated/ventilated rear outer seats with recline
- Rear seat: Two-way electric adjustment
- Auto-folding exterior mirrors with memory
- Rear privacy glass
- Rear sliding window
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Heated steering wheel
- LED front fog lights with steering input
- Ambient lighting
- Heated steering wheel
- Automatic park assist with reverse assist
