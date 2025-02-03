2025 GWM Cannon price and specs: More power for revised dual-cab ute

GWM’s revised Cannon – no longer dubbed the 'Ute' – will be available to order in showrooms around the country this month, with a bigger, more powerful 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine replacing the outgoing 2.0-litre turbo-diesel.

The larger displacement engine – the same unit seen in the Cannon Alpha – produces 135kW at 3600rpm and 480Nm between 1500 and 2500rpm, a substantial increase over the 120kW and 400Nm generated by the 2.0. The new engine features a Variable Geometry Turbocharger, which will in theory optimise both low-speed off-road grunt and high-speed highway touring, as well as reduce turbo lag.

5

A nine-speed automatic transmission replaces an eight-speed auto, and the new drivetrain now runs a broader selection of driving modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand (depending on model grade). All models in the line-up are equipped with a rear diff lock as standard, while a front diff is standard on the top-spec XSR model only (also the only vehicle running a part-time 4x4 system).

That XSR sits atop a four-model line-up, starting with the base-spec Lux priced at $40,490 driveaway (private buyers only). The Ultra sits above the Lux on the model hierarchy, asking for $43,490 driveaway, followed by the Vanta ($45,490 driveaway) and then the top-spec XSR ($49,990). The line-up consists exclusively of 4x4 dual-cab pick-up models.

5

The Cannon’s five-star ANCAP safety rating achieved in 2021 carries over to this new variant – excluding the untested XSR variant. Due to changes to its exterior design, the top-spec XSR is not equipped with the full suite of advanced safety systems and as a result would likely not receive a five-star ANCAP score. It loses Emergency Lane Keeping; Smart Dodge; door open/vehicle warning; Rear Collision Warning; Blind Spot Detection; Lane Change Assist; and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with brake.