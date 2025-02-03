2025 GWM Cannon price and specs: More power for revised dual-cab ute

GWM’s revised Cannon – no longer dubbed the 'Ute' – will be available to order in showrooms around the country this month, with a bigger, more powerful 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine replacing the outgoing 2.0-litre turbo-diesel.
The larger displacement engine – the same unit seen in the Cannon Alpha – produces 135kW at 3600rpm and 480Nm between 1500 and 2500rpm, a substantial increase over the 120kW and 400Nm generated by the 2.0. The new engine features a Variable Geometry Turbocharger, which will in theory optimise both low-speed off-road grunt and high-speed highway touring, as well as reduce turbo lag.
A nine-speed automatic transmission replaces an eight-speed auto, and the new drivetrain now runs a broader selection of driving modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand (depending on model grade). All models in the line-up are equipped with a rear diff lock as standard, while a front diff is standard on the top-spec XSR model only (also the only vehicle running a part-time 4x4 system).
That XSR sits atop a four-model line-up, starting with the base-spec Lux priced at $40,490 driveaway (private buyers only). The Ultra sits above the Lux on the model hierarchy, asking for $43,490 driveaway, followed by the Vanta ($45,490 driveaway) and then the top-spec XSR ($49,990). The line-up consists exclusively of 4x4 dual-cab pick-up models.
The Cannon’s five-star ANCAP safety rating achieved in 2021 carries over to this new variant – excluding the untested XSR variant. Due to changes to its exterior design, the top-spec XSR is not equipped with the full suite of advanced safety systems and as a result would likely not receive a five-star ANCAP score. It loses Emergency Lane Keeping; Smart Dodge; door open/vehicle warning; Rear Collision Warning; Blind Spot Detection; Lane Change Assist; and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with brake.
The revamped interior brings the Cannon more in line with more premium competitors, with GWM claiming, “the interior features an elegant blend of premium materials, including soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and door panels, elevating the ute segment with its refined aesthetic”.
To this end, a 12.3-inch touchscreen – with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – is standard on all models. Here’s what you get in each model 👇
GWM Cannon Lux
- Rear differential lock (electric)
- Front and rear ventilated discs
- Front suspension: coil spring double wishbone
- Rear suspension: leaf spring live axle
- Electric power steering
- Low range transfer case
- Torque on demand 4x4
- 18-inch two tone chrome alloy wheels
- GWM-embossed tailgate
- Chrome sports bar
- Auto LED headlights with DRL + electric levelling
- Auto high beam
- Fog lights with steering illumination
- LED taillights with sequential LED indicators
- Front grille – machine grey
- Power fold exterior mirrors
- Side steps
- Roof rails
- Tailgate dampener / struts
- Central locking with tailgate locking
- Body coloured wheel arches, door handles, mirror caps
- Spray-in bedliner
- Smart keyless entry (front)
- Faux leather seats
- Faux leather steering wheel
- Driver 6-way manual adjustable seat
- Front passenger 4-way manual adjustable seat
- 60:40 rear seats with centre armrest
- Single zone climate control with rear outlet
- Wireless phone charger
- 3 x pre-wired 12v accessory buttons
- Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (driver)
- Sunvisor with illuminated vanity mirror
- 12.3” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto
- 6-speaker audio with DAB+ digital radio
- Voice command
- Front and rear USB outlets (USB-A / USB-C)
- 7-inch digital instrument cluster
- 4-way steering column adjustment
- Electronic park brake with auto hold
- Automatic rain-sensing front wipers
- Paddle shift
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Push-button start
- Remote engine start (key)
- Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
GMW Cannon Ultra adds
- Electric sunroof
- Tailgate step
- Rear privacy glass
- Leather-accented seats
- Front heated and ventilated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power windows – auto windows + anti pinch (all)
- Driver 6-way power adjustable seat
- Front passenger 4-way power adjustable seat
- USB port for dash camera
- Ambient lighting
- Front footwell lamp
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- 360° rearview camera
- Front parking sensors
GWM Cannon Vanta adds
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Sports bar – black (XSR)
- Side step – black
- Front grille – matte black
- Wheel arches – matte black
- Mirror covers – matte black
- Door handles – matte black
GWM Cannon XSR adds
- Front differential lock (electric)
- Part time 4x4
- Drive modes: Standard, Mud, Sand, 2H, 4H, 4L
- All-terrain response
- Expert mode
- Front grille – XSR style
- Snorkel
- Side step – metal
- Exterior mirrors - body coloured
- Door handles – body coloured
2025 GWM Cannon specs
|Lux
|Ultra
|Vanta
|XSR
|GCM (kg)
|6200
|6200
|6200
|6300
|GVM
|3225
|3225
|3225
|3205
|Vehicle Tare Weight
|2173
|2173
|2173
|2273
|Kerb weight
|2230
|2230
|2230
|2330
|Payload
|995
|995
|995
|875
|Towing capacity
|3500
|3500
|3500
|3500
|Unbraked towing capacity
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Downball weight
|350
|350
|350
|350
2025 GWM Cannon off-road specs
|Lux
|Ultra
|Vanta
|XSR
|Length (mm)
|5416
|5416
|5416
|5439
|Width (mm)
|1947
|1947
|1947
|1958
|Height (mm)
|1884
|1884
|1884
|1893
|Wheelbase (mm)
|3230
|3230
|3230
|3230
|Wading depth (mm)
|500
|500
|500
|700
|Approach angle
|27°
|27°
|27°
|30°
|Departure angle
|25°
|25°
|25°
|26°
|Turning Circle (m)
|13.1
|13.1
|13.1
|13.7
