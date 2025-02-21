2025 Isuzu MU-X: Pricing and specs for revised family off-roader

Isuzu Ute Australia has released pricing and specs for its 2025 MU-X, with the updated model gaining a suite of new tech, refreshed styling, and a new flagship variant in a revised model line-up. As a result, the price has increased across the entire four-tier range. The base-spec 1.9L LS-M 4x4 now costs $54,400 (up from $53,400); the 3.0L LS-M 4x4 is $56,400 (up from $55,400); the 1.9L LS-U 4x4 is $61,400 (up from $59,900); the 3.0L LS-U 4x4 is $63,400 (previously $61,900); and the 3.0L LS-T 4x4 now costs $71,400 (up from $67,990. The new range-topping X-Terrain asks for $74,400 (RRP). Model (4x4 only) Engine Price (RRP) Difference LS-M 1.9L $54,400 +$1000 LS-U 1.9L $61,400 +$1500 LS-M 3.0L $56,400 +$1000 LS-U 3.0L $63,400 +$1500 LS-T 3.0L $71,400 +$3410 X-Terrain 3.0L $74,400 NEW *MY2024 prices based on February 2025 pricing guide Despite these price hikes, the MU-X is still well-positioned against its biggest rival, the Ford Everest. Comparatively, the Everest 4x4 is priced at $59,240 for the base-spec Ambiente; $67,040 for the Trend; $74,640 for the Sport; $76,590 for the Tremor; and $81,200 for the top-spec Platinum. Set to land in Australian dealerships from March 1, 2025, the updated MU-X boasts an extensive list of changes, with IUA’s director promising at the vehicle’s launch that this update “isn't just a skin-deep nip and tuck". Let’s take a closer look. 5 Headlining the changes to the MU-X local line-up is the addition of the new X-Terrain flagship variant, with Isuzu’s PR manager, Mark Harman, claiming it’s "the highest specification we've ever had in this range". Defining the X-Terrain from the rest of the range is the fitment of gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels inside 65/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres; updated interior upholstery, dashboard and door trims; red LED ambient lighting; a bespoke gloss black front grille with updated LED fog lights; a lower body side skirt; underbody spoiler at the rear, and X-Terrain badging. A new Slate Grey metallic paint is also exclusive to the X-Terrain.

The MU-X will continue to be powered by either a 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbo-diesel (LS-M and LS-U) or the venerable 140kW/450Nm 4JJ1 3.0-litre turbo-diesel (LS-M, LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain). Multiple powertrain options are currently “under study” for the D-MAX and MU-X, with Isuzu UTE Australia considering ways to reduce its CO2 outputs to meet strict NVES regulations. For now, though, internal combustion will remain. Isuzu has revised the MU-X’s suspension across the range, with all models benefitting from retuned dampers with 6.6-per-cent larger diameter pistons – the internal diameter is up from 30mm to 32mm. Plus, we’re told there’s potential for even more improvement should IUA consider another collaboration with Walkinshaw for an MU-X Blade. But that’s a wait and see. 5 The seven-seater is also more aggressive in its styling, with sharper lines, chiselled angles, redesigned bi-LED headlights, and a refreshed grille noticeable at the front of the vehicle. At the rear, the cleaner design is emphasised by the inclusion of wider tail-lights tied together by a full-width trim piece. The base-spec LS-M is the only variant not equipped with a hands-free electric tailgate.

The LS-M also carries over the same 17-inch alloys from the MY24 model, but the rest of the line-up has been equipped with refreshed wheel and tyre combos. The LS-U now wears 18-inch alloys with a 12-spoke design; and both the LS-T and X-Terrain get 20-inch alloys, the latter dialled up a notch courtesy of the as-mentioned gloss black finish and more aggressive angles. The MU-X’s interior benefits from stylistic changes to the seats – updated high-grade cloth for LS-M and LS-U, and perforated leather for LS-T and X-Terrain, with the X-Terrain distinguished by the addition of red stitching throughout. A welcome change across the range is the transition from chrome to satin/gloss black trimmings inside the cabin, which not only thwarts reflections but also limits fingerprint marks. 5 Tech has also been updated for 2025, with the LS-M getting the same 4.2-inch MID as per the revised D-MAX. LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain models are equipped with the bigger 7.0-inch MID which adds extra features such as navigation and tyre pressure monitoring prompts. Promised to be "faster, snappier and more user-friendly", the infotainment system – 8.0-inch for LS-M and 9.0-inch for LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain – features wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as multiple USB-C ports. Tuning and volume dials now neatly integrate below the infotainment screen.