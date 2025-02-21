2025 Isuzu MU-X: Pricing and specs for revised family off-roader

Isuzu Ute Australia has released pricing and specs for its 2025 MU-X, with the updated model gaining a suite of new tech, refreshed styling, and a new flagship variant in a revised model line-up.
As a result, the price has increased across the entire four-tier range. The base-spec 1.9L LS-M 4x4 now costs $54,400 (up from $53,400); the 3.0L LS-M 4x4 is $56,400 (up from $55,400); the 1.9L LS-U 4x4 is $61,400 (up from $59,900); the 3.0L LS-U 4x4 is $63,400 (previously $61,900); and the 3.0L LS-T 4x4 now costs $71,400 (up from $67,990. The new range-topping X-Terrain asks for $74,400 (RRP).
|Model (4x4 only)
|Engine
|Price (RRP)
|Difference
|LS-M
|1.9L
|$54,400
|+$1000
|LS-U
|1.9L
|$61,400
|+$1500
|LS-M
|3.0L
|$56,400
|+$1000
|LS-U
|3.0L
|$63,400
|+$1500
|LS-T
|3.0L
|$71,400
|+$3410
|X-Terrain
|3.0L
|$74,400
|NEW
*MY2024 prices based on February 2025 pricing guide
Despite these price hikes, the MU-X is still well-positioned against its biggest rival, the Ford Everest. Comparatively, the Everest 4x4 is priced at $59,240 for the base-spec Ambiente; $67,040 for the Trend; $74,640 for the Sport; $76,590 for the Tremor; and $81,200 for the top-spec Platinum.
Set to land in Australian dealerships from March 1, 2025, the updated MU-X boasts an extensive list of changes, with IUA’s director promising at the vehicle’s launch that this update “isn't just a skin-deep nip and tuck". Let’s take a closer look.
Headlining the changes to the MU-X local line-up is the addition of the new X-Terrain flagship variant, with Isuzu’s PR manager, Mark Harman, claiming it’s "the highest specification we've ever had in this range". Defining the X-Terrain from the rest of the range is the fitment of gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels inside 65/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres; updated interior upholstery, dashboard and door trims; red LED ambient lighting; a bespoke gloss black front grille with updated LED fog lights; a lower body side skirt; underbody spoiler at the rear, and X-Terrain badging. A new Slate Grey metallic paint is also exclusive to the X-Terrain.
The MU-X will continue to be powered by either a 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbo-diesel (LS-M and LS-U) or the venerable 140kW/450Nm 4JJ1 3.0-litre turbo-diesel (LS-M, LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain). Multiple powertrain options are currently “under study” for the D-MAX and MU-X, with Isuzu UTE Australia considering ways to reduce its CO2 outputs to meet strict NVES regulations. For now, though, internal combustion will remain.
Isuzu has revised the MU-X’s suspension across the range, with all models benefitting from retuned dampers with 6.6-per-cent larger diameter pistons – the internal diameter is up from 30mm to 32mm. Plus, we’re told there’s potential for even more improvement should IUA consider another collaboration with Walkinshaw for an MU-X Blade. But that’s a wait and see.
The seven-seater is also more aggressive in its styling, with sharper lines, chiselled angles, redesigned bi-LED headlights, and a refreshed grille noticeable at the front of the vehicle. At the rear, the cleaner design is emphasised by the inclusion of wider tail-lights tied together by a full-width trim piece. The base-spec LS-M is the only variant not equipped with a hands-free electric tailgate.
The LS-M also carries over the same 17-inch alloys from the MY24 model, but the rest of the line-up has been equipped with refreshed wheel and tyre combos. The LS-U now wears 18-inch alloys with a 12-spoke design; and both the LS-T and X-Terrain get 20-inch alloys, the latter dialled up a notch courtesy of the as-mentioned gloss black finish and more aggressive angles.
The MU-X’s interior benefits from stylistic changes to the seats – updated high-grade cloth for LS-M and LS-U, and perforated leather for LS-T and X-Terrain, with the X-Terrain distinguished by the addition of red stitching throughout. A welcome change across the range is the transition from chrome to satin/gloss black trimmings inside the cabin, which not only thwarts reflections but also limits fingerprint marks.
Tech has also been updated for 2025, with the LS-M getting the same 4.2-inch MID as per the revised D-MAX. LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain models are equipped with the bigger 7.0-inch MID which adds extra features such as navigation and tyre pressure monitoring prompts. Promised to be "faster, snappier and more user-friendly", the infotainment system – 8.0-inch for LS-M and 9.0-inch for LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain – features wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as multiple USB-C ports. Tuning and volume dials now neatly integrate below the infotainment screen.
Rough Terrain Mode was first implemented when this-generation MU-X debuted late in 2021, and the traction control system has now been refined to work across a broader range of surfaces. In theory, activating RTM in combination with a locked rear differential should make the MU-X an extremely proficient off-roader .. but we’ll have to wait until our review drops next week.
Isuzu has also refined the existing Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, to be a more user-friendly experience by displaying real-time pressures and temperatures on both the 7.0-inch MID and 9.0-inch infotainment screens. As a result, only the base-spec LS-M misses out on this feature.
Off-road specs
|LS-M
|Ground clearance
|230mm
|Wading depth
|800mm
|Approach angle
|28.6
|Departure angle
|27.6
|Rampover angle
|22.6
|LS-U
|Ground clearance
|235mm
|Wading depth
|800mm
|Approach angle
|29.2
|Departure angle
|26.9
|Rampover angle
|23.1
|LS-T
|Ground clearance
|235mm
|Wading depth
|800mm
|Approach angle
|29.2
|Departure angle
|26.4
|Rampover angle
|23.1
|X-Terrain
|Ground clearance
|235mm
|Wading depth
|800mm
|Approach angle
|29.2
|Departure angle
|26.4
|Rampover angle
|23.1
Already stamped with a five-star ANCAP safety rating back in 2022, the MU-X has advanced its suite of safety repertoire by adding a range of new features including a new Gen4 stereo camera, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, updated Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, a Welcome Headlight, a Digital Reversing Camera, and a new 360-degree surround view monitor (LS-T and X-Terrain only) which can provide an underfloor view for overcoming off-road obstacles – ala, Land Rover Defender.
2025 Isuzu MU-X safety features
- 8 airbags – dual front, dual seat side, dual full-length curtain, front knee and centre (far-side)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking with Turn Assist (AEB)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) - updated
- Intelligent Speed Limiter (ISL)
- Manual Speed Limiter
- Mis-acceleration Mitigation (MAM)
- Driver Attention Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA) - updated
- Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)
- Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Trailer Sway Control (TSC)
- Rear Park Assist Sensors
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)- updated
- Gen4 Stereo Camera - new
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC) - new
- Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB) new
- Welcome Headlight - new
- Digital Reversing Camera - new
- 360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) - new
- Traffic Jam Assist - new
Here’s a full list of features new or updated for the MY2025 MU-X 👇
LS-M (what’s new or updated only)
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Brake
- Welcome headlight
- Digital reversing camera
- Revised Rough Terrain mode
- Updated polyurethane-wrapped steering wheel
- Updated high-grade cloth trim seven-seat upholstery
- Updated interior dashboard in matte black
- Updated 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display
- New 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- 3x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports
- 1x 2.1-Amp USB-A port for aftermarket dash camera
- Updated automatic bi-LED headlights
- Updated double horizontal bar grille
- Updated front bumper and bonnet
- Updated rear bumper and tailgate
- Updated badges
- Updated LED rear combination lights
LS-U adds (what’s new or updated only)
- Updated premium leather steering wheel
- Updated interior dash and door trims
- 7.0-inch Multi-Information Display
- 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 4x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- 265/60R18 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres
- Updated TPMS
- Updated grille and front bumper
- Updated rear bumper
- Updated LED fog lights with black fog light bezels
LS-T adds (what’s new or updated only)
- 360-degree Surround View Monitor
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- 265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres
- Updated leather-accented upholstery
- Black headlining trim
- LED ambient interior lighting (white)
- Updated grille and front bumper
- Updated rear bumper
- Aluminium sidesteps finished in gloss black
- Roof rails finished in gloss black
- Front fender accents finished in gloss black
- Power-folding and heated door mirrors with side cameras (gloss black)
- Door handles finished in gloss black
- Window trims finished in gloss black
X-Terrain adds (what’s new or updated only)
- 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels
- 265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres
- Updated leather-accented upholstery with red and grey stitching/leatherette
- Updated interior dashboard (piano black and silver metallic)
- Updated door trims (piano black)
- Ambient interior lighting (red)
- 7.0-inch MID with red fonts, graphics and black instrument shroud
- Updated grille (gloss black with front camera)
- Updated LED fog lights (black fog light bezels and gloss black surrounds)
- Fender flares (gloss black)
- Lower body side skirt
- Lower rear underbody spoiler
- X-Terrain badging
