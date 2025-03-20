WhichCar
News
4x4australia

2025 JAC T9 EV to debut at upcoming Melbourne Motor Show

Electrified Chinese dual-cab ute set to premiere in Australia

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
fb9d0bf0/jac t9 ev 1 jpg
Gallery2

The all-electric JAC T9 EV dual-cab will make its Australian debut at the upcoming 2025 Melbourne Motor Show, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 5 and 6.

First revealed at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China in 2024, the zero-emissions ute utilises the same platform as its diesel sibling but replaces the 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine with an 88kW LFP battery and dual electric motors.

fbb00bf0/jac t9 ev 2 jpg
2

This EV drivetrain reportedly gives the T9 a driving range of 330km, according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). It can also send the T9 from 0-100km/h in just 8.5 seconds. These figures are based on the specs of T9s sold in China.

The T9 EV will feature both AC and DV charging, with JAC stating it can recharge the battery from 15 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Plus, it will come equipped with an external socket to power tools or campsite electronics.

Tech, safety kit and interior fit-out is expected to be based on the top-spec Haven grade, which gets black/brown leather-accented upholstery; a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat; heated front seats; a 360-degree camera; and front parking sensors. Full T9 features listed here 👇

2024 JAC T9 features

2024 JAC T9 Oasis features
18-inch alloy wheelsRemote window open/close control
Highway terrain tyresRain-sensing wipers
10.4-inch infotainment systemTyre pressure monitoring
Six-speaker audio systemRear parking sensors
Apple CarPlay and Android AutoElectronic parking brake with auto-hold function
DAB+ digital radioForward and reverse autonomous emergency
Keyless entry and push-button startLane-keep assist
Wireless phone charger. Lane departure warning
Exterior LED lightsLane change assist
Black leather-accented upholsteryBlind-spot monitoring
Six-way power-adjustable driver’s seatRear cross-traffic alert
Leather-accented steering wheelTraffic sign recognition
7-inch digital instrument clusterDriver monitoring system
Cooled or heated centre consoleAdaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
Power-adjustable side mirrorsAutomatic high-beam

2024 JAC T9 Haven features

In addition to Oasis
Front parking sensorsBlack/brown leather-accented upholstery,
360-degree camera systemAuto-dimming rear-view mirror  
Roof railsFour-way power-adjustable passenger seat
Rear privacy glassHeated front seats
Puddle lampsRear USB charge port
Auto-folding side mirrors with chrome capsRear 220-volt power outlet

"The JAC T9 EV dual-cab ute is further proof of JAC Motors’ standing as one of China's leading innovators in sustainable motoring and EV technology,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, Managing Director of JAC Motors Australia.

“With its powerful electric drivetrain, comfortable interior and hard-working credentials, the JAC T9 EV proves that environmental responsibility and work-life versatility can co-exist.”

The T9 EV is listed with a maximum payload capacity of 900kg, as well as the width to fit a full-size pallet between the wheel arches. The T9 received a five-star ANCAP safety score in August 2024.

Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.