2025 JAC T9 EV to debut at upcoming Melbourne Motor Show

The all-electric JAC T9 EV dual-cab will make its Australian debut at the upcoming 2025 Melbourne Motor Show, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 5 and 6.
First revealed at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China in 2024, the zero-emissions ute utilises the same platform as its diesel sibling but replaces the 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine with an 88kW LFP battery and dual electric motors.
This EV drivetrain reportedly gives the T9 a driving range of 330km, according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). It can also send the T9 from 0-100km/h in just 8.5 seconds. These figures are based on the specs of T9s sold in China.
The T9 EV will feature both AC and DV charging, with JAC stating it can recharge the battery from 15 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Plus, it will come equipped with an external socket to power tools or campsite electronics.
Tech, safety kit and interior fit-out is expected to be based on the top-spec Haven grade, which gets black/brown leather-accented upholstery; a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat; heated front seats; a 360-degree camera; and front parking sensors. Full T9 features listed here 👇
2024 JAC T9 features
|2024 JAC T9 Oasis features
|18-inch alloy wheels
|Remote window open/close control
|Highway terrain tyres
|Rain-sensing wipers
|10.4-inch infotainment system
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Six-speaker audio system
|Rear parking sensors
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
|DAB+ digital radio
|Forward and reverse autonomous emergency
|Keyless entry and push-button start
|Lane-keep assist
|Wireless phone charger.
|Lane departure warning
|Exterior LED lights
|Lane change assist
|Black leather-accented upholstery
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Leather-accented steering wheel
|Traffic sign recognition
|7-inch digital instrument cluster
|Driver monitoring system
|Cooled or heated centre console
|Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
|Power-adjustable side mirrors
|Automatic high-beam
2024 JAC T9 Haven features
|In addition to Oasis
|Front parking sensors
|Black/brown leather-accented upholstery,
|360-degree camera system
|Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
|Roof rails
|Four-way power-adjustable passenger seat
|Rear privacy glass
|Heated front seats
|Puddle lamps
|Rear USB charge port
|Auto-folding side mirrors with chrome caps
|Rear 220-volt power outlet
"The JAC T9 EV dual-cab ute is further proof of JAC Motors’ standing as one of China's leading innovators in sustainable motoring and EV technology,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, Managing Director of JAC Motors Australia.
“With its powerful electric drivetrain, comfortable interior and hard-working credentials, the JAC T9 EV proves that environmental responsibility and work-life versatility can co-exist.”
