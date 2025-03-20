2025 JAC T9 EV to debut at upcoming Melbourne Motor Show

The all-electric JAC T9 EV dual-cab will make its Australian debut at the upcoming 2025 Melbourne Motor Show, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 5 and 6.

First revealed at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China in 2024, the zero-emissions ute utilises the same platform as its diesel sibling but replaces the 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine with an 88kW LFP battery and dual electric motors.

This EV drivetrain reportedly gives the T9 a driving range of 330km, according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). It can also send the T9 from 0-100km/h in just 8.5 seconds. These figures are based on the specs of T9s sold in China.

The T9 EV will feature both AC and DV charging, with JAC stating it can recharge the battery from 15 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Plus, it will come equipped with an external socket to power tools or campsite electronics.