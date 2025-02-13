2025 Kia Tasman: International pricing could hint at how much it will cost in Australia

Pricing for the hotly anticipated 2025 Kia Tasman ute has been revealed in the Korean market, with the four-model range starting at 37.5 million won (roughly AU$41,000).

The model above, dubbed the Adventure, is listed at 41.1 million won (roughly AU$45,000); followed by the Extreme at 44.9 million won (roughly AU$49,000) and the top-spec X-PRO at 52.4 million won (roughly AU$57,000).

Clearly, that pricing will not directly translate to the Australian market, once shipping and local homologation occurs – but it does provide us with grounds for guesswork.

If the top-spec does land somewhere closer to the $60K-$65K bracket, then it’ll still significantly undercut both the Ranger Wildtrak V6 ($74,840) and Ranger Platinum V6 ($80,640), as well as bi-turbo 2.0-litre Ranger Wildtrak ($69,640). Instead, it will most likely be more aligned with the D-MAX, Triton and Navara price brackets.

In Australia, the Tasman will feature a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 154kW and 441Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will boast a double-wishbone front suspension and a rear rigid axle with leaf springs, enhanced by Kia’s Sensitive Damper Control (SDC) and Hydraulic Rebound Stop technology. It offers an 800mm wading depth.

Australia will get the choice of three trim levels: Baseline, X-Line, and X-Pro. The X-Line will get 18-inch alloy wheels with highway and all-terrain tyres, while the off-road-focused X-Pro will feature 17-inch wheels, higher ground clearance (252mm), an Electronic Locking Differential, and an X-Trek mode for low-speed off-road driving. The X-Line and X-Pro will have AWD as standard, with AWD available on the Baseline. Australian models will include Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock driving modes.