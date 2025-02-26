WhichCar
2025 LDV T60: Towing capacity increased to 3500kg, more safety added, and manual models axed

Budget-friendly ute gets updated safety and higher towing capacity, but the price has risen as a result

Tristan Tancredi
LDV has revised its T60 ute for 2025, loading it with more safety technology and increasing its towing capacity from 3000kg up to the industry standard of 3500kg.

The Chinese marque has also streamlined its 2025 line-up by deleting manual models, axing the MAX Luxe variant and installing the MAX Plus as a permanent fixture, making it easier to delineate between models. As a result, the 2025 LDV T60 line-up now consists of only three models: the MAX Pro ($45,253 drive-away); the MAX Plus ($52,095 drive-away); and the MAX Plus Mega Tub ($53,674 drive-away).

These prices represent a slight rise for the updated range. MY24 prices were $43,148 (MAX Pro); $50,516 (Max Plus); and $52,095 (Max Plus Mega Tub) – hikes of $2105, $1579 and $1579 respectively.

“The ute market is highly competitive in Australia and we remain committed to offering customers a range of vehicles at the value end of the segment,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, the General Manager of LDV Australia.

“These upgrades bring advanced safety and other technology to the LDV T60 while still maintaining a price that people can afford, delivering a level of grunt that few rival utes can match for the money.”

In addition to its higher braked towing capacity of 3500kg, the base-spec MAX Pro has been fitted with a suite of advanced safety tech including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a high-definition rear-view camera and electric power steering. It has also received new microfibre trim on the steering wheel, a digital radio and black roof rails.

The MAX Plus and long-wheelbase MAX Plus Mega Tub variants were introduced to the Australian market in 2024, so they're already equipped with a revised design, upgraded interior including dual 12.3-inch displays, and added safety tech. For 2025, these models also get a high-definition 360-degree camera and a digital radio.

Pricing

ModelRetail pricing (drive-away)ABN pricing (drive-away)
T60 MAX Pro$45,253$42,990
T60 MAX Plus$52,095$49,490
T60 MAX Plus Mega Tub$53,674$50,990

New for 2025

2025 LDV T60 MAX Pro

  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Lane departure warning and lane-keeping assistance
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Electronic power steering
  • High definition rear-view camera
  • Digital radio (in addition to AM and FM frequencies)
  • Microfibre trim on the multi-function steering wheel
  • Black roof rails
  • 3500kg braked towing capacity (up from 3000kg)

MY25 LDV T60 MAX Plus

  • High definition 360-degree view camera
  • Digital radio (in addition to AM and FM frequencies)
  • 3500kg braked towing capacity (up from 3000kg)
  • Autonomous emergency braking (from MY24 onwards)
  • Lane departure warning and lane-keeping assistance (from MY24 onwards)
  • Adaptive cruise control (from MY24 onwards)
  • Electronic power steering (from MY24 onwards)
  • Microfibre trim on the multi-function steering wheel (from MY24 onwards)
  • Dual 12.3-inch widescreen displays for instrument cluster and infotainment dsystem (from MY24 onwards)
  • ‘Floating’ centre console (from MY24 onwards)

All variants are powered by a 160kW/500Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine, running through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

LDV says the MY25 model range will be in showrooms by the end of February. All models come with a seven-year/200,000km warranty.

COMMENTS

