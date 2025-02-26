2025 LDV T60: Towing capacity increased to 3500kg, more safety added, and manual models axed

LDV has revised its T60 ute for 2025, loading it with more safety technology and increasing its towing capacity from 3000kg up to the industry standard of 3500kg.

The Chinese marque has also streamlined its 2025 line-up by deleting manual models, axing the MAX Luxe variant and installing the MAX Plus as a permanent fixture, making it easier to delineate between models. As a result, the 2025 LDV T60 line-up now consists of only three models: the MAX Pro ($45,253 drive-away); the MAX Plus ($52,095 drive-away); and the MAX Plus Mega Tub ($53,674 drive-away).

These prices represent a slight rise for the updated range. MY24 prices were $43,148 (MAX Pro); $50,516 (Max Plus); and $52,095 (Max Plus Mega Tub) – hikes of $2105, $1579 and $1579 respectively.

“The ute market is highly competitive in Australia and we remain committed to offering customers a range of vehicles at the value end of the segment,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, the General Manager of LDV Australia.