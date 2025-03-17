2025 Mitsubishi Triton dual cab-chassis pricing revealed ahead of official launch

The Mitsubishi Triton range is expected to expand with a series of dual cab-chassis variants, based on pricing information recently appearing online.

The new model listings were published on the industry database, RedBook, but nothing official has since been declared by Mitsubishi Australia.

The update includes a total of five cab-chassis variants and a single club-cab model, with a Triton GLX cab-chassis listed with a six-speed manual transmission, marking the first stick-shifting Triton to be seen in Australia this generation.

Cab-chassis prices range from $47,240 (GLX manual) to $61,540 (GSR auto), with the sole club-cab (in GLX+ guise) listed at $50,340 – a price point which is $2950 cheaper than the GLX+ dual-cab pick-up variant.

The cab-chassis variants reportedly come without some equipment that comes standard in pick-up variants including rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera and rear autonomous emergency braking (AEB).