2025 Mitsubishi Triton GSR Special Edition model out now

Mitsubishi has introduced the GSR Special Edition model to its Australian line-up, with the limited-run model benefitting from a handful of exterior changes.

Priced at $63,140 – strangely cheaper than the regular Triton GSR, which asks for $63,840 – the GSR Special Edition is equipped with a new-look Graphite Grey grille with embossed MITSUBISHI lettering. Mitsubishi also replaced the regular GSR’s sailplane with a black sports bar; and body-coloured wheel arch flares now feature in lieu of the GSR’s fender flares.

The GSR Special Edition also gets the enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control system that is now standard across the range – in fact, all Tritons built from November 2024 have this updated system as standard. How it differs from the old system is that it now remains engaged until the vehicle is stationary, whereas it previously cancelled at approximately 25km/h.

Aside from the above mentioned tweaks, the GSR Special Edition remains identical to the GSR it’s based on – so it has the 133kW/430Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine; Mitsubishi’s Super Select II 4WD system; 18-inch alloy wheels; dual-zone climate control; roof rails; and leather upholstery.

“As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we constantly take feedback from our dealer partners and customers,” said Bruce Hampel, MMAL’s General Manager of Product Strategy.