2025 RAM 1500 pricing and specs: Hurricane six-cylinder arrives in Australia

Australian pricing and specs have been revealed for the 2025 Ram 1500, with the Hurricane-powered US-bred pick-up set to be available in local showrooms next month.
Two variants will be available at launch, the Laramie Sport at $141,950 (before on-road costs) and the Limited at $159,950 (before on-road costs), with Ram stating that the MY25 models will join the MY24 HEMI V8-powered variants – Big Horn, Laramie and Limited – in dealerships, while stock lasts.
Comparatively, the V8-powered Ram 1500 is currently priced at $119,950 (Big Horn); $137,850 (Laramie); $141,950 (Laramie with RamBox) and $156,950 (Limited with RamBox).
Both MY25 variants will be powered by a Hurricane twin-turbo in-line 3.0-litre six-cylinder, but will be offered in different states of tune. The lower-spec Laramie Sport will get a Standard Output (SO) version that generates 313kW and 635Nm; while the upper-spec Limited gets a High Output (HO) version of the Hurricane which produces 403kW and 707Nm.
Any reservations about the transition from V8 to straight-six power are quelled by the fact the Hurricane produces significantly more power and torque in either tune than the outgoing HEMI, which musters 291kW and 556Nm.
Breaking down the numbers reveals the SO Hurricane produces 7.6 per cent more power and 14.2 per cent more torque than the 5.7-litre V8; while the HO Hurricane generates a staggering 38.5 per cent more power and 27.2 per cent more torque.
“We know a lot of people love the sound of the Hemi V8, but we think the Hurricane engines will become iconic in their own right,” said Jeff Barber, the General Manager of Ram Trucks Australia.
“With more power and more torque than the 5.7-litre Hemi V8, the Hurricane engines take the Ram 1500 – and, frankly, US pick-ups – to a new level of performance.
“Once people experience the power of the Hurricane engine series they will see what the fuss is all about.”
The MY25 update also introduces a suite of mid-life spec and tech advancements including new front fascia and grilles; a 14.4-inch infotainment screen; an interactive 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen for the front passenger (covered with privacy film so the display cannot be viewed by the driver); a panoramic sunroof; 19-speaker audio system; retractable side steps; and a power-operated tailgate. Plus, the top-spec Limited variant comes with massaging seats for the driver and front passenger. Full list of specs and features can be found here 👇
2025 Ram 1500 Laramie Sport
- Twin-turbo in-line 3.0-litre six-cylinder Hurricane engine (Standard Output) - NEW
- 313kW and 635Nm - NEW
- Eight-speed automatic
- All-wheel-drive or two-wheel-drive
- Five driving modes (auto, sport, tow, snow, off-road) - NEW
- 98-litre fuel tank
- Redesigned LED headlights - NEW
- Redesigned tail-lights - NEW
- Redesigned front fascia - NEW
- Redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels (275/55/20 tyres) - NEW
- 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- 14.4-inch infotainment screen - NEW
- 10.25-inch front passenger infotainment touchscreen - NEW
- Dual wireless phone charging - NEW
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Automatic lowering and retracting power side steps
- Power tailgate (up and down, also with one-touch function for losing) - NEW
- RamBox storage system
- Spray-in bedliner
- Rear-view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Towing capacity 4500kg (70mm tow ball), 3500kg (50mm tow ball)
- Payload 863kg
- Four colour options: Bright White, Billet Silver, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black
2025 Ram 1500 Limited
- Twin-turbo in-line 3.0-litre six-cylinder Hurricane engine (High Output) - NEW
- 403kW and 707Nm - NEW
- Eight-speed automatic
- All-wheel-drive or two-wheel-drive
- Air-suspension with three modes (normal, aero and off-road)
- Five driving modes (auto, sport, tow, snow, off-road) - NEW
- 125-litre fuel tank - NEW
- Traffic sign recognition - NEW
- LED headlights with animation on unlock - NEW
- LED tail-lights with animation on unlock - NEW
- Proximity lighting on unlock at night (with Ram logo projection) - NEW
- Redesigned front fascia - NEW
- Redesigned 22-inch alloy wheels (285/45/22 tyres) - NEW
- 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system
- Massaging seats (with five settings and three speeds) - NEW
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- 14.4-inch infotainment screen - NEW
- 10.25-inch front passenger infotainment touchscreen - NEW
- Dual wireless phone charging - NEW
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Switchable digital rear-view mirror
- Automatic lowering and retracting power side steps
- Power tailgate (up and down, also with one-touch function for closing) - NEW
- RamBox storage system
- Spray-in bedliner
- 360-degree view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Towing capacity 4200kg (70mm tow ball), 3500kg (50mm tow ball)
- Payload 782.5kg
- Four colour options: Bright White, Billet Silver, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black
COMMENTS