2025 RAM 1500 pricing and specs: Hurricane six-cylinder arrives in Australia

Australian pricing and specs have been revealed for the 2025 Ram 1500, with the Hurricane-powered US-bred pick-up set to be available in local showrooms next month.

Two variants will be available at launch, the Laramie Sport at $141,950 (before on-road costs) and the Limited at $159,950 (before on-road costs), with Ram stating that the MY25 models will join the MY24 HEMI V8-powered variants – Big Horn, Laramie and Limited – in dealerships, while stock lasts.

Comparatively, the V8-powered Ram 1500 is currently priced at $119,950 (Big Horn); $137,850 (Laramie); $141,950 (Laramie with RamBox) and $156,950 (Limited with RamBox).

Both MY25 variants will be powered by a Hurricane twin-turbo in-line 3.0-litre six-cylinder, but will be offered in different states of tune. The lower-spec Laramie Sport will get a Standard Output (SO) version that generates 313kW and 635Nm; while the upper-spec Limited gets a High Output (HO) version of the Hurricane which produces 403kW and 707Nm.