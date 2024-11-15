2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Toyota changes ordering process

During the recent launch of the all-new Prado, Toyota announced it has changed the ordering process for this key vehicle.

The changes are intended to avoid long waiting times and uncertain delivery dates that the brand has experienced in recent years, most specifically on the current generation of LandCruiser, the 300 Series.

Waiting times for the 300 Series Cruiser blew out to up to 18 months, but what was most frustrating for buyers was the lack of certainty for a delivery date.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley said at the launch in Darwin that Toyota Australia currently holds 17,000 orders for the 250 Series Prado and that the company has an allocation of 25,000 vehicles for the first 12 months of sale.

Instead of buyers paying a deposit and adding their name to a waiting list for their vehicles, the dealers would now get a specific allocation of vehicles taken from Toyota Australia’s allocation and this would come with a build and delivery date.