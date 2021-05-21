Snapshot

Niro has landed with Hybrid, PHEV and EV variants

Pricing starts at $43,890 with the EV priced from $62,590

Niro PHEV has a 58km EV range

Niro EV has a 455km range

Kia is the latest brand to introduce electrified models into the Australian market in the form of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric versions of its Niro small SUV.

While new to Australia, the Niro has been on sale overseas since the hybrid (HEV) version first went on sale in 2016, but global demand has prevented it from coming Down Under until now.

Despite the second-generation model looming on the horizon, the arrival of the Niro with three powertrain options thrusts Kia into the local electric vehicle market and allows its Australian arm to adapt to the new technology.

The 2021 Kia Niro range includes S and Sport variants across all three powertrains.

Engines, motors and economy

The Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid drivetrains both feature the 77kW/147Nm Kappa 1.6 GDI internal combustion engine (77.2kW and 147Nm) coupled to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor to produce combined power and torque of 104kW and 265Nm.

The electric motor in each hybrid model is transmission mounted, sitting between the engine and the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to provide the most efficient and versatile use of the combined power of both engine and motor.

The arrangement also allows for the full output of both the petrol engine and electric motor to be transferred in parallel through the transmission with minimal loss of energy.

Energy storage in the HEV is managed by a 240volt lithium-ion polymer battery under the rear seat. The battery has a capacity of 6.5Ah and 1.56kWh and weighs 38.5kg.

The PHEV has a pair of lithium-ion polymer batteries with 360volts combined, one under the rear seat and an additional battery under the boot panel. They have a combined capacity of 24.7Ah and 8.9kWh, and when fully charged provide an all-electric range up to 58km.

Niro Hybrid S

The PHEV has a 3.3kW charging capacity which sees it charge from 0-100 per cent in two hours and 15 minutes from a 15-amp power point, or around four hours and 45 minutes from a standard 10-amp socket.

It has a Type 2 charging plug, allowing it to connect to public AC chargers, but won’t charge any quicker than the 3.3kW rate.

The HEV will return a fuel efficiency of 3.8L/100km in normal operations, while the PHEV (with wider call on the electric motor) returns a combined efficiency of 1.3L/100km.

The Niro EV runs a similar but more powerful permanent magnetic electric motor (150kW and 395Nm) powered by a larger capacity 356volt lithium-ion battery.

Stored under the vehicle floor to give optimum centre of gravity and balance, the 457kg battery pack is capable of a range of 455km (WLTP) with capacity of 180Ah and 64kWh.

The Niro Hybrid and PHEV S versions look virtually identical

2021 Kia Niro pricing for Australia

The Niro Hybrid S is priced at $39,990 and comes standard with:

8.0-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Bluetooth

AM/FM and digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

Partial cloth and leather seats

Power adjusted front seats

Keyless entry

Power-folding door mirrors

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera with dynamic lines

Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning

Leather steering wheel

Halogen headlights

LED daytime running lights

Halogen front fog lights

LED high mounted stop light

LED rear combination lights

LED rear fog light

Auto-on headlights

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Regenerative braking

16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels

Space-saver spare wheel.

The Niro Hybrid Sport retails for $43,890 and brings all that plus:

25-inch touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Paddle shifters

Vegan leather seats

Alloy sports pedals

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

LED headlights

18-inch alloy wheels

The Niro PHEV S and Sport variants are priced at $46,590 and $50,490 respectively.

They are similarly equipped to the hybrid versions though the PHEV Sport retains the 16-inch alloy wheels and has a tyre repair kit in lieu of the spare wheel due to the battery being mounted under the boot floor.

Niro PHEV Sport

Priced at $62,590, the Niro EV S differs from the Hybrid S by having 17-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels with a temporary mobility kit, a dial-type shifter, 7.0-inch driver’s instrument cluster, expanded drive mode select with Eco/Eco+/Normal/Sport, steering wheel paddle shifters, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and single-zone air conditioning.

The range-topping Niro EV Sport has all that plus the features found in the other Sport variants to top the range at $65,990.

Safety

All Niro variants feature:

Seven airbags, including driver’s knee bag

Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Follow Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Driver Attention Alert.

Sport variants add:

Blind Spot Detection

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Niro Hybrid and PHEV variants have a five-star ANCAP safety rating carried across from their EuroNCAP score, but the EV has not been assessed and won’t be as it is so late in its model life.

Niro EV Sport

Dimensions

The Kia Niro is 4355mm long, 1805mm wide and 1545mm wide and has a 2700mm wheelbase making it quite roomy for a small SUV.

Warranty and servicing

Kia’s first electrified models are covered by the company’s seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, seven-year capped price servicing and seven-year roadside assist.

However, the high voltage battery and electric motor are covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty.

When is the Kia Niro on sale in Australia?

All Niro variants are now available to order and purchase.

