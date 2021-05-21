Snapshot
- Niro has landed with Hybrid, PHEV and EV variants
- Pricing starts at $43,890 with the EV priced from $62,590
- Niro PHEV has a 58km EV range
- Niro EV has a 455km range
Kia is the latest brand to introduce electrified models into the Australian market in the form of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric versions of its Niro small SUV.
While new to Australia, the Niro has been on sale overseas since the hybrid (HEV) version first went on sale in 2016, but global demand has prevented it from coming Down Under until now.
Despite the second-generation model looming on the horizon, the arrival of the Niro with three powertrain options thrusts Kia into the local electric vehicle market and allows its Australian arm to adapt to the new technology.
The 2021 Kia Niro range includes S and Sport variants across all three powertrains.
Engines, motors and economy
The Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid drivetrains both feature the 77kW/147Nm Kappa 1.6 GDI internal combustion engine (77.2kW and 147Nm) coupled to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor to produce combined power and torque of 104kW and 265Nm.
The electric motor in each hybrid model is transmission mounted, sitting between the engine and the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to provide the most efficient and versatile use of the combined power of both engine and motor.
The arrangement also allows for the full output of both the petrol engine and electric motor to be transferred in parallel through the transmission with minimal loss of energy.
Energy storage in the HEV is managed by a 240volt lithium-ion polymer battery under the rear seat. The battery has a capacity of 6.5Ah and 1.56kWh and weighs 38.5kg.
The PHEV has a pair of lithium-ion polymer batteries with 360volts combined, one under the rear seat and an additional battery under the boot panel. They have a combined capacity of 24.7Ah and 8.9kWh, and when fully charged provide an all-electric range up to 58km.
The PHEV has a 3.3kW charging capacity which sees it charge from 0-100 per cent in two hours and 15 minutes from a 15-amp power point, or around four hours and 45 minutes from a standard 10-amp socket.
It has a Type 2 charging plug, allowing it to connect to public AC chargers, but won’t charge any quicker than the 3.3kW rate.
The HEV will return a fuel efficiency of 3.8L/100km in normal operations, while the PHEV (with wider call on the electric motor) returns a combined efficiency of 1.3L/100km.
The Niro EV runs a similar but more powerful permanent magnetic electric motor (150kW and 395Nm) powered by a larger capacity 356volt lithium-ion battery.
Stored under the vehicle floor to give optimum centre of gravity and balance, the 457kg battery pack is capable of a range of 455km (WLTP) with capacity of 180Ah and 64kWh.
2021 Kia Niro pricing for Australia
The Niro Hybrid S is priced at $39,990 and comes standard with:
- 8.0-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM and digital radio
- Six-speaker sound system
- Partial cloth and leather seats
- Power adjusted front seats
- Keyless entry
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera with dynamic lines
- Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning
- Leather steering wheel
- Halogen headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- Halogen front fog lights
- LED high mounted stop light
- LED rear combination lights
- LED rear fog light
- Auto-on headlights
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
- Regenerative braking
- 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels
- Space-saver spare wheel.
The Niro Hybrid Sport retails for $43,890 and brings all that plus:
- 25-inch touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Paddle shifters
- Vegan leather seats
- Alloy sports pedals
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- LED headlights
- 18-inch alloy wheels
The Niro PHEV S and Sport variants are priced at $46,590 and $50,490 respectively.
They are similarly equipped to the hybrid versions though the PHEV Sport retains the 16-inch alloy wheels and has a tyre repair kit in lieu of the spare wheel due to the battery being mounted under the boot floor.
Priced at $62,590, the Niro EV S differs from the Hybrid S by having 17-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels with a temporary mobility kit, a dial-type shifter, 7.0-inch driver’s instrument cluster, expanded drive mode select with Eco/Eco+/Normal/Sport, steering wheel paddle shifters, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and single-zone air conditioning.
The range-topping Niro EV Sport has all that plus the features found in the other Sport variants to top the range at $65,990.
Safety
All Niro variants feature:
- Seven airbags, including driver’s knee bag
- Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Follow Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Driver Attention Alert.
Sport variants add:
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
The Niro Hybrid and PHEV variants have a five-star ANCAP safety rating carried across from their EuroNCAP score, but the EV has not been assessed and won’t be as it is so late in its model life.
Dimensions
The Kia Niro is 4355mm long, 1805mm wide and 1545mm wide and has a 2700mm wheelbase making it quite roomy for a small SUV.
Warranty and servicing
Kia’s first electrified models are covered by the company’s seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, seven-year capped price servicing and seven-year roadside assist.
However, the high voltage battery and electric motor are covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty.
When is the Kia Niro on sale in Australia?
All Niro variants are now available to order and purchase.
