GET YOUR hands on another massive issue of 4X4 Australia, with the April 2020 mag hot off the press and ready for your eyeballs.

In this issue we wrangled a drive of the all-new Defender, in Namibia of all places. The first taste of the new Defender whet our appetite for more, but we’ll have to wait until it lands in Australia later this year before we get to drive it locally.

We fanged a Musso XLV and stole the keys to an Aussiefied Chevrolet Silverado 1500, to find out if longer and bigger is better. Plus, we threw HSV’s SportsCat and Nissan’s NTREK Warrior into the ring for an all-out brawl on the rocky stuff – and then took a stroll along the Warrior’s assembly line.

It wouldn’t be complete without some custom metal, and in this issue we examined a Prado 150 built for mountains, not school runs.

As always, we’ve toured some amazing places around the country to inspire you on your next adventure. In this issue we’ve included 4x4 trips to Corner Country, Hell Hole Gorge and Yorke Peninsula. Plus, Ronnie lays down the Five Peak Challenge in Victoria.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- New gear tested: MSA 4x4, Narva, Rhino-Rack and Goodyear

- Monthly columns and long-term updates

- Rainforest Challenge Adventure Tour

- Bottoms up at the Pub in the Paddock, Tasmania

The April 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia is OUT NOW!