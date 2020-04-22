WHEN WE pieced together our latest 4x4 Australia Gear Guide 2020, it was intended to prepare folks for their winter 4x4 exploits.

Clearly, getting away this winter seems unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic; but don't let that stop you from preparing for that next adventure once restrictions lift!

In the latest instalment of the 4X4 Australia Gear Guide, we've hand-picked some of the best new 4x4 products on the market; and we've examined and tested new equipment from brands such as MSA 4x4, National Luna, myCOOLMAN and Ironman 4x4.

In the market for a new fridge? We've included a comprehensive portable fridge buyers' guide. We've written in detail about diff locks (and diff drops), camper trailers, beadlocks, engine filtration and synthetic ropes. Plus, we explain how to rid your rig of carbon, as well as how to re-clutch and re-gear a 70 Series.

JW explains why trip preparation needs to be even more throrough than usual for a desert expedition, and he outlines the essentials for a stress-free dusty adventure.

For good measure, we've included a stack of mint custom fourbies decked out with some of the best aftermarket kit on the planet. There's a 6x6 200 Series LandCruiser; a Wrangler and Gladiator duo from the States; a tough-as-nails N70 Hilux; and a V8-powered Defender 90.

And don't forget about our transformed XLS Ranger, which we've been upgrading from stock for the past eight months. Matt details the Ranger's journey from showroom-stock to poster material.

The 4X4 Australia Gear Guide is available NOW!