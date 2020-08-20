The March 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia hits letterboxes and stores this week, and here’s a quick sneak peak of what you’ll find inside.

As can be seen in the above video, we’ve included a comprehensive comparison of the smaller but increasingly more common seven-inch LED driving lights. For the real-world test, we measured each light at 20m, 60m and 100m intervals, before dunking them in the river to see how waterproof they are.

That glorious PX2 Ranger you see on the cover is chassis-stretched and loaded with quality kit, making it one of the most fit-for-purpose off-roaders in the country. Despite the huge amount of gear it’s carrying, an amazing job sees it remain below GVM.

We also pointed a microscope at a fettled Range Rover Classic, which has been fitted with a 3.9L Isuzu 4BD1 engine from an ex-army Land Rover Perentie (now turbocharged, of course). Read all about the ground-up rebuild of the Classic in this issue!

On the unmodified metal front, we pointed two new vehicles to some off-road tracks to see how they fared off the tarmac: Jeep’s SWB JL Wrangler Rubicon Recon and Ford’s Ranger FX4 Max.

We registered plenty of kilometres this month, with separate trips to Coorabakh National Parl in NSW, Robe in South Australia and Victoria’s Golden Triangle. Plus, we’ve squeezed in yarn on the old bull-catching days and the importance of the short-wheelbase FJ25.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Monthly columns by Ron, Fraser and the Wandering Aus crew

- New gear tested and analysed

- Latest batch of Readers’ Rigs

The March 2021 issue of 4X4 magazine is officially on sale in stores from March 4.