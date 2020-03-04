It is a month of tough utes, clean builds, and beautiful 4x4 retreats in the March 2020 issue of 4x4 Australia.

Kicking off this issue is a battle of brawn between Australia’s own tricked-up Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior and the Ford Ranger Raptor to see which is the best adventure-ready showroom-stock ute on the market.

For those unconvinced by tweaked utes, we find out if the Amarok V6 Core’s simple manual gearbox and two-speed part-time 4x4 system coupled with good old displacement is all the ute you need.

Headlining the March 2020 issue’s custom 4x4 features are two classic Land Crusiers that have been thoroughly modernised and equipped to be the perfect home away from home.

Meanwhile we wrap up Season 6 of our 4x4 Adventure Series in the northern regions of the magnificent Flinders Ranges, explore Mungo National Park, and take a deep dive into the latest portable fridges on the market.

4x4 Adventure Series: Flinders Ranges Part 1

WHAT ELSE IS IN STORE?

- First drive of the LDV D90 wagon

- Exploring Kroombit Tops National Park and Stringybark Creek

- Long-term updates on the Project Ranger, Triton, and Hilux

- and plenty of new aftermarket kit tested

All this and more in the March 2020 issue of 4x4 Australia, out now at your local news stands.