AS MOST of us pine to break free for that next off-road adventure, we've polished off the latest issue of 4X4 Australia magazine.

The May 2020 issue is stacked with a range of great 4x4 yarns, none better than Fraser's comprehensive homage to the Ranger Rover, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in June this year. Fraser reflects on the evolution of the Range Rover, and explains in intricate detail how it got to where it is.

If it's custom metal you seek, we've included a meticulously crafted Land Rover Defender up-specced with air suspension and an automatic transmission. Plus, we took SsangYong's budget-beating Musso EX off the bitumen for a test run on dirt.

We also tagged along on the latest Isuzu I-Venture trip, this time to Tasmania where the team attempted its toughest challenge yet: Climies Track ... and some vehicles were bog-standard and wore 18-inch wheels.

On the aftermarket gear front, we've included a detailed air compressor buyers' guide and explain why it's an essential tool for off-road travel.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Readers Rigs and shed updates.

- 4x4 trips to Coongie Lakes and Kakadu NP.

- King of the Hammers coverage.

- New gear, opinion columns and plenty more.

We've had to make some changes for the May 2020 edition of the magazine, to roll with the challenges posed by the coronavirus. For example, you might notice this issue is a bit lighter than usual, as it has had a haircut and features 30 fewer pages. Stick with us during this period, and we'll battle away to bring you top quality 4x4 material.