OURof 4X4 Australia is now on sale.

With spring on the horizon, peak desert-touring season is nearing. So to help prepare for your pursuit of red dust and remote campsites, we've listed eight epic desert adventures to put on your bucket list. The CSR and Strzelecki Track, to name two.

Remember, though, before you undertake a desert trip, you'll need a capable vehicle prepped for off-road travel.

Speaking of capable vehicles for remote travel, we've included a couple of beauties. The custom Troop Carrier you see plastered on the cover is the first LC78 to be fitted with Marks 4WD portal axles. However, there's plenty more to this Troopy than meets the eye.

Another mouth-watering custom creation in this issue is a behemoth F250, running a V8 turbo-diesel code-named ‘Scorpion’ that punches out an awe-inspiring 1268Nm. Holy moly! The F250 is the perfect caravan-hauler for that extended trip away.

Also in this issue, we take an in-depth look at a couple of Aussie 4x4 classics: the Holden Overlander and the Ford XY Falcon. Plus, we drive the JT Gladiator to find out if it really is the perfect choice for the 4x4 lifestyle.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- 2020 Ford Bronco coverage.

- New 4x4 products on the market.

- 4x4 gear tested.

- Readers' Rigs and long-term shed updates.

The September 2020 magazine is OUT NOW!