Get a 4X4 Australia subscription for half price this Christmas

17 Dec 2020 News

For a limited time, get 13 issues of 4X4 Australia mag for just $65!

PERFECT as a stocking stuffer or a treat for yourself, we're offering a 12-month subscription to 4X4 Australia magazine for half price.

Yep, the bargain price means you get 13 issues of our off-road mag for just $65 - do the maths and that works out to be $5 per issue!

With international borders currently locked, now is the perfect time to roll your tyres interstate to discover the treasures in your own backyard - and we're here to help you get started on your 4x4 travels around this great continent.

By grabbing a subscription you’ll also be supporting independent Aussie motoring journalism!
The offer is for a limited time only, so get in quick to join the 4X4 Australia family.

 

The quintessential magazine for Australia’s four-wheel drive and offroad enthusiasts.

