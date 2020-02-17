IF YOU’RE keen to witness one of Australia’s most coveted off-road events, then now is the time to sign up as a spectator for the 2020 Outback Challenge.

Held this year from September 19-26, the 2020 Outback Challenge will once again see the best 4x4 steerers and navigators converge on Broken Hill for a brutal seven days of extreme off-roading.

Throughout the week, teams will navigate from waypoint to waypoint via GPS, punishing their 4x4s – loaded with extreme suspension set-ups and state-of-the art winches – on some of outback NSW’s most relentless terrain.

“It’s the smart competitors with teamwork and reliable machinery that prevail,” the Outback Challenge website says.

Outback Challenge Spectator Adventure packages are strictly limited, so entry is granted on a first-in, first-served basis.

Spectators will be granted exclusive access to the “most extreme and spectacular locations of the Outback Challenge”. To get to some of these unique spots, spectators will be required to drop their 4x4s into low range to get through some pretty serious scrub. These locations will not be open to the general public.

In addition to the daily four-wheelin’ shenanigans, spectators will be treated to nightly entertainment and they’ll have the opportunity to join in on navigation competitions to try and scoop some prizes. Plus, entry opens access to all areas of the Outback Challenge.

To sign up, visit outbackchallenge.com.au.

2020 Outback Challenge pricing