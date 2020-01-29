RECKON you’d be a great steerer and/or navigator without the immense pressure of competition, particularly at an event as challenging as a rally raid? Well, join the queue.

The Dakar-style Yokohama Sonora Rally is a premiere rally event held each year in Sonora, Mexico, with the winner of the event earning free entry into the prestigious Dakar Rally. However, for those who can’t handle to pressure-cooker of rally racing, the Sonora Rally will hold an ‘Adventure Raid Class’ in 2020.

The Adventure Raid will give punters the opportunity to experience rally raid and navigation “without the stress of racing”, by guiding them along many of the competition routes.

Event orientation and a welcome gathering in Hermosillo, Mexico, will kick off proceedings, with the Adventure Raid convoy to travel to the 17th century mountain settlement of Banamichi, across Rio Sonora, before arriving at the sand dunes of the Gran Desierto de Altar.

Following a night beneath the stars, the group will trek along the Sea of Cortez, pass through the fishing village of Puerto Penasco, before arriving at the finish line in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Participants will be thoroughly catered and entertained throughout the event, and they’ll also be able to mix with race teams and competitors each night.

The Adventure Raid will be led by Off Road Motorsports Hall of Famer – and 4X4 Australia contributor – Chris Collard, and will be open to street-legal 4WDs.

The 2020 Yokohama Sonora Rally will run from March 15 to 20. For more information, visit: www.sonorarally.com